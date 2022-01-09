fb-pixel Skip to main content

Reaction to Bob Saget’s death from actors, friends

By Alyssa Vega Globe Correspondent,Updated January 9, 2022, 35 minutes ago
Bob Saget attends the "Shameless" FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Bob Saget attends the "Shameless" FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles.Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Actors, comedians, and friends are mourning the loss of Bob Saget, the comic best known for his starring role in “Full House,” and as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” The news of Saget’s death was reported Sunday night by the sheriff’s office in Orange County, Fla. Saget was found in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, according to a Twitter post from the sheriff’s office.

Actor and musician, John Stamos, who worked closely with Saget on the set of “Full House,” paid a tribute to his costar’s death via Twitter.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” wrote Stamos.

Actress Kat Dennings, who starred in the 2001 sitcom “Raising Dad” with Saget tweeted, “I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss.”

Other celebrities, actors, comedians, and friends paid tribute to Saget’s death on social media.

