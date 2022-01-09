Reaction to Bob Saget’s death from actors, friends

Actors, comedians, and friends are mourning the loss of Bob Saget, the comic best known for his starring role in “Full House,” and as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” The news of Saget’s death was reported Sunday night by the sheriff’s office in Orange County, Fla. Saget was found in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, according to a Twitter post from the sheriff’s office.
Actor and musician, John Stamos, who worked closely with Saget on the set of “Full House,” paid a tribute to his costar’s death via Twitter.
“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” wrote Stamos.
Actress Kat Dennings, who starred in the 2001 sitcom “Raising Dad” with Saget tweeted, “I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss.”
Other celebrities, actors, comedians, and friends paid tribute to Saget’s death on social media.
I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.— Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022
Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO— Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022
Bob Saget…— Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022
Just the funniest and nicest…
He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 10, 2022
I wanna share the voice texts I'm listening to that we were leaving each other this week. I'm laughing and crying. Im beyond sad. I can not believe this. I loved you Sag. We all did. pic.twitter.com/VGnQSHr7JO— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) January 10, 2022