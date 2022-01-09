Reaction to Bob Saget’s death from actors, friends

Actors, comedians, and friends are mourning the loss of Bob Saget, the comic best known for his starring role in “Full House,” and as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” The news of Saget’s death was reported Sunday night by the sheriff’s office in Orange County, Fla. Saget was found in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, according to a Twitter post from the sheriff’s office.

Actor and musician, John Stamos, who worked closely with Saget on the set of “Full House,” paid a tribute to his costar’s death via Twitter.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” wrote Stamos.