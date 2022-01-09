Crushed under the wheel of the past, and rising to meet its challenges

These are people and parts of ourselves we usually turn away from or keep at a distance

Thank you to Evan Allen for writing “Under the wheel,” and kudos to the Globe for putting her story of Anthony Pledger, who is in federal prison, on the front page last Sunday. It is one of the best long-form pieces I can remember reading in the Globe. Allen has crafted an account that is at once universal and unique to Boston. I couldn’t put the article down, even though it was excruciating to confront the pain and horrors she recounted.

I feel that understanding the questions and answers Allen explores would be key to understanding myself and some of the people I know here in Boston. But these are people and parts of ourselves from whom we usually turn away or whom we keep at a distance: the parts that are terrified and lash out with violence — toward others, as in Pledger’s case, or toward oneself, as in Allen’s. Allen probes whether these dark tendencies are attributable to nature or nurture and whether it is possible to escape a fate that seems inevitable and beyond our control.