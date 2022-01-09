Expertise has its limitations, but we’ll still take it

I get Jeff Jacoby’s point regarding the limitations of expertise, and I agree (“Nobody knows anything,” Ideas, Jan. 2). But at a point when scientific illiteracy is demonstrably contributing to a horrendous COVID-19 surge, it is irresponsible to add fuel to the antivax fire with the claim, from an influential and usually reasonable conservative columnist, that “nobody knows anything.”
Rick Schrenker
North Reading
I found Jeff Jacoby’s column thought-provoking, but I prefer physicist Werner Heisenberg’s definition of an expert: “An expert is someone who knows some of the worst mistakes that can be made in his subject, and how to avoid them.”
Dr. Owen Reynolds
Haverhill