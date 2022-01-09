Heads up: 10 wall decals that stand in for headboards

A headboard is just not that high on your list of must-haves. Maybe your bedroom is tiny. Perhaps your decorating budget is limited. Or you move around a lot and like to travel light. Regardless, you can get the look of a headboard without taking up space, spending much money, or adding to your packing list. This mix of removable wall decals either mimic an actual headboard or offer creative alternatives that will anchor your bed and add style to your space.

You may not see stellar sunrises or sunsets from the windows of your city apartment, but that doesn’t mean you can’t fake it. Used in place of a headboard, this boho sun decal will brighten your bedroom from the crack of dawn into the dead of night. You can customize the color of the sun and the rays as well as the sizes. $72.16 at etsy.com/shop/BoldWallArt

Adhere this blush-toned marble arch decal behind your bed for a triumphant touch of on-trend elegance. It’s certainly easier than refashioning your rectangular doorway with a soft curve. Unlike many decals, this one is repositionable, making it ideal for chronic redecorators. From $103.53 at etsy.com/shop/BoomBranding

For a more realistic look with a refined organic touch, go for this live-edge wood headboard decal. The wood grain effect reads as three-dimensional, complete with a generous knothole. It’s your very own George Nakashima moment for a tiny fraction of the price. From $60.29 at etsy.com/shop/FUNLIFEHomeDecor

Not quite a decal and not quite a headboard, these midcentury geometric panels are made from lightweight PVC substrate (a fancy word for foam) and attach easily to the wall. You can even paint them. Build yourself a headboard that’s low and long or one that reaches to the ceiling, trellis-style. From $106/four panels at etsy.com/shop/HomeArtStickers

This giant monstera leaf decal will transform your bedroom in the concrete jungle into a lush, tropical oasis. The leaves are all connected, but the dragonfly and birds are separate decals so you can place them where you wish. No watering required. $26.95 at etsy.com/shop/HunnyshopArt

Rattan headboards can be pricey be they vintage or new. Bypass Craigslist and strut your boho style with a wicker peacock headboard decal instead. Pair it with a jute rug, some handblocked pillows, and an actual monstera leaf plant.

From $46 at etsy.com/shop/JLwater

Gerber daisy decals give new meaning to the term garden apartment. Plant a row behind your bed for a rainbow-colored assemblage that feels cheerful and fresh. This set comes with 25 pieces — flowers, stems, and petals — that are repositionable. Like Jack’s beanstalk, they could grow higher over time. $26.99 at roommatesdecor.com

A plush arrangement of watercolor blooms behind your bed may very well ensure sweet dreams. This pansy floral decal is colorful, dense, and dreamy; your room won’t need any other décor. The design works for any age and comes in every size, from twin through California King. From $59.22 at etsy.com/shop/SamaraHomeDecor

Repurposing architectural details like shutters and doors has long been a DIY headboard trend. Rather than go full-on farmhouse, channel Savannah, Charleston, or New Orleans, or even medieval France with these Gothic-style wrought-iron scrollwork panels. Each one is 23 inches wide, so plan accordingly depending on your bed size. $59 each at simpleshapes.com

If “Junkyard Wars” is more your speed, affix a rusted metal headboard decal to the wall behind your mattress. The traditional silhouette is a more straightforward approach, while its variation in color presents enough interest to stand on its own as the focal point of the room. From $75 at etsy.com/shop/WallsNeedLove

