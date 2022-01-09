After last year’s postseason was scrapped by the pandemic, girls’ gymnastics powers are poised to bounce back

In all likelihood, the championship would have been a duel for the ages.

For many, the storyline for the 2020-21 MIAA girls’ gymnastics final is a lost opportunity.

Senior Kate Rudolph is off to a strong start for Franklin, raising her score to 37-plus points in the all-around.

Upstart Franklin, with Emma White, a noteworthy club gymnast, would have been a strong contender out of the South alongside Algonquin, home to Lizzy Debroczy, who has the best execution of any competitor in Massachusetts. On the shoulders of Gracy Mowers, defending state champion Masconomet would have entered the final with scores not seen since the heyday of Barnstable a decade ago.

But because of the ongoing pandemic, there was no postseason. But if the MIAA championships forge ahead in February, those programs and more all have a chance to contend again.

“This season, we’re really hoping that we can see our potential realized,” said Franklin coach Paula Lupien said. “We felt that we got a little robbed last year. We were undefeated in [the Hockomock] and we really wanted to go to a postseason to see how well we could do, and we weren’t able to accomplish that.”

Franklin returns most of its key pieces. The pandemic may have taken a chance at a state championship, but it did prompt the addition of White, a level 10 competitor. With club meets limited last winter, White decided to jump to the high school team to get more reps. She cleaned up, scoring a 10 on uneven bars late in the season. White is back this winter, juggling club and high school meets.

“Emma White is just a natural force to be reckoned with,” said Lupien. “She’s an unbelievable athlete and a level 10 gymnast that we are just super fortunate to have, and she’s got the support of her club coaches so she can do both.”

Her prowess has inspired teammate Kate Rudolph, who is putting up the best scores of her career early this season.

“[Rudolph] has gone from somebody who struggled to break a 34, 35 to be well into a 37-plus in the all around,” Lupien said of the senior. “She’s drastically improved her skill set, and is stronger than I’ve ever seen her.”

Masconomet graduated the program’s best gymnast in Mowers, but has reloaded with young talent. On Jan. 2, Masco opened with a 148.95-135.8 win over a strong Danvers squad. Sophomore Bella Misiura has the capability to put up a 38.4 in the all-around, including a 9.9 on vault.

Meri Brandt is a new addition for the two-time state champions. The freshman can score 9.4 and above on every event, including a 9.5 on floor exercise, where Masconomet may be the strongest.

“I think floor will be our strongest event,” coach Alicia Gomes Miffitt said. “We have a lot of depth on floor and a number of talented gymnasts to pull from.”

Both Masconomet and Franklin will be challenged in the postseason by Central power Algonquin, which is in the final season of the Debroczy dynasty. With pristine form and nerves of steel, she will be tough to beat in her senior season.

Reading, fifth in the state in 2020, has been pinpointed by foes as one to watch. Junior Sophia Isbell, was one of the state’s best freshman two years ago. The Rockets are also relying on contributions from two strong Level 9 club gymnasts, Avery Abate and Laura Yatsuhashi.

Despite the graduation of several strong gymnasts, Reading coach Zach Stein has depth to lean on.

“We have 17 girls on the team, and out of those 17, only four do not compete gymnastics year-round,” said Stein. “Having a team of year-round competitive gymnasts is definitely one of our strengths this year.”

The Rockets will face considerable competition in the Middlesex League.

Burlington has Level 10 club gymnast Ava Schenck-Davis. A two-time national qualifier, the sophomore scores extremely well on uneven bars. Wakefield and Melrose will also challenge. Wilmington is returning as a program in a co-op with Bedford.

Billerica/Chelmsford/Tyngsborough will also be tough to beat in the Merrimack Valley Conference. Returning senior Laila Pratt and junior Cady Serrano are capable of high scores. Central Catholic, Andover and North Andover will also be teams to watch.

Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater continues to be a South power, with junior Katie Russo leading the way with high scoring potential. Senior Katie McCormack is providing a spark for Notre Dame-Hingham, winning the all-around in the first two meets. Norton has one of its strongest teams, and will be one to watch in the South, alongside individuals Abby DeCouto (Oliver Ames) and Ciara Hughes (Scituate).