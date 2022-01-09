Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers on verge of shock playoff spot after beating Baltimore

The Steelers (9-7-1) and Ravens (8-9) would have both been eliminated if this game had ended in a tie.

Chris Boswell made a 36-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to win the game for the Steelers, who will make the postseason as long as Sunday night’s Chargers-Raiders game doesn’t end in a tie. Roethlisberger set up the winning kick when he completed a 10-yard pass over the middle to Ray-Ray McCloud on fourth-and-8 from the Baltimore 41.

Ben Roethlisberger delayed his retirement for a few hours and probably longer, guiding Pittsburgh to a 16-13 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday that left the Steelers on the verge of an improbable playoff berth.

After the winning field goal, Roethlisberger held up his right fist in celebration and went slowly to the middle of the field to commiserate with Ravens linebacker Justin Houston.

Both Baltimore and Pittsburgh had slim playoff hopes coming in. The Steelers needed to win and have Indianapolis lose to Jacksonville to have any chance of extending Roethlisberger’s career with a postseason appearance. The Ravens needed a win, a loss by the Colts, and losses by the Dolphins and Chargers later in the day.

The most unlikely part of those scenarios actually happened when Indianapolis lost to lowly Jacksonville. The crowd in Baltimore, which included plenty of towel-waving Pittsburgh fans, roared its approval when highlights of that game were shown.

Latavius Murray put the Ravens ahead, 10-3, with a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but Baltimore lost its sixth straight game to end the season. Five of the losses in that skid, before which Baltimore held the top spot in the AFC at 8-3, were by three points or fewer.

The Ravens were without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed a fourth straight game with an ankle injury.

It looked as if this would be it for Roethlisberger when Baltimore led, 10-6, and was driving in the fourth quarter, but Tyler Huntley threw an interception in the end zone.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool with 2:54 remaining to give Pittsburgh a 13-10 lead. Justin Tucker tied it with a 46-yard field goal.

T.J. Watt of the Steelers tied Michael Strahan’s single-season record of 22½ sacks, reaching that milestone late in the second quarter. That was the biggest highlight of a first half that didn’t really live up to the standards of past Ravens-Steelers clashes.

After halftime, however, it became clear that Indianapolis was in real danger of losing, and suddenly the stakes in Baltimore went up. Pittsburgh kicked a field goal on fourth-and-2 to make it 10-6 in the third. Then Cameron Sutton of the Steelers intercepted Huntley in the end zone in a huge missed opportunity for the Ravens.

Pittsburgh squandered a chance of its own in the first quarter, recovering a fumble by Huntley at the Baltimore 39 but managing only a field goal. A false start on running back Benny Snell on fourth-and-1 forced the Steelers to settle for three points.

Watt’s sack helped force the Ravens to kick a field goal in the final seconds of the second.

Browns 21, Bengals 16 — Case Keenum got his second win while filling in for Baker Mayfield as Cleveland (8-9) completed a sweep of surprising AFC North champions Cincinnati (10-7), which played its backups ahead of next weekend’s first-round game. Keenum threw touchdown passes to Jarvis Landry and Demetric Felton. D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 123 yards and a score, and star running back Nick Chubb only had nine carries and finished the season with with 1,259 yards. The Bengals’ first six possessions ended with a punt, and they scored their only TDs on a 29-yard Trayvon Henderson fumble return and when Joe Burrow’s backup Brandon Allen threw a 4-yard TD pass to Chris Evans with 2:26 left. Star rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase only played two series, and finished 18 yards short of the NFL rookie receiving record.

Lions 37, Packers 30 — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and sat out the second half with nothing at stake as host Detroit (3-13-1) closed coach Dan Campbell’s first season with a win over NFC top seed Green Bay (13-4). Backup Jordan Love threw two interceptions late in the game, sealing a Lions’ victory that cost them a shot at the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Detroit took a 24-13 lead early in the third on a reverse flea-flicker, with Jared Goff throwing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright, but Love threw a go-ahead, 62-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Deguara with 4:49 left in the fourth to make it 30-27. D’Andre Swift scored on a 14-yard run with 1:54 left to put Detroit back ahead before Love threw two picks over four pass attempts inside the final 90 seconds.

Vikings 31, Bears 17 — Kirk Cousins passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to lead Minnesota (8-9), which gave embattled coach Mike Zimmer plenty to cheer in this pad-the-stats game while outscoring the Bears, 28-3, after halftime. Justin Jefferson had the tying score and K.J. Osborn caught the go-ahead touchdown for the Vikings. Chicago (6-11) elected to go for it on fourth down six times, with on-the-hot-seat coach Matt Nagy’s team failing on all but one of them. Andy Dalton took three sacks and threw an interception, and Patrick Peterson picked him off late in the fourth quarter and turned it into a 66-yard touchdown return. Darnell Mooney had 12 catches for 126 yards to pass the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the Bears.

Washington 22, Giants 7 — In East Rutherford, N.J., Antonio Gibson ran for a career-high 146 yards, scored a touchdown, and capped his first 1,000-yard rushing season for Washington (7-10). Bobby McCain returned the first of his two interceptions of third-string QB Jake Fromm 30 yards for a touchdown, and Joey Slye kicked three field goals as Washington never trailed. Fromm threw a 22-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to Darius Slayton as New York (4-13) finished a fifth straight losing season with a six-game losing streak — all played without starter Daniel Jones. New York finished with 177 yards in total offense, its third straight game failing to top 200.