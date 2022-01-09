Celtics assign Aaron Nesmith, Bruno Fernando to G-League Maine

The Celtics made a couple of roster moves on Saturday, assigning Aaron Nesmith and Bruno Fernando to the G-League Maine Celtics.

Nesmith, the Celtics’ first round pick in 2020, has struggled in fairly limited minutes this season — after hitting a respectable 37 percent from 3-point range last season, the sophomore has shot just 34.4 percent from the field and 23.4 percent from three through 28 games. He has failed to get off the bench as a DNP on seven occasions this year.

Fernando has only averaged 2.7 minutes per game in a bit-part role off the bench.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.