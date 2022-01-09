What we know after death of Teddy Balkind, Conn. hockey player injured in on-ice collision

Balkind, a sophomore on the junior varsity team at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, was skating during a game against the Brunswick School in Greenwich when he fell to the ice.

Here’s what we know about the situation:

Teddy Balkind, a Connecticut prep school hockey player, died Thursday following an on-ice collision during a junior varsity game.

According to reports, a Brunswick player was near Balkind and unable to stop. The two players collided, and Balkind’s neck was cut by a skate.

The New York Times reports the game was stopped and 911 was called. Balkind was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died. The Times also reported that school officials said Balkind’s father was at the game and traveled with his son to the hospital.

Advertisement

“Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident,” Mark Davis, head of St. Luke’, said in a statement. “Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community.”

What are people saying?

The Bruin and the NHL issued statements.

“Our hearts are with Teddy’s family, friends, teammates and the entire Connecticut hockey community,” the Bruins wrote.

In a statement, the NHL said it was mourning Balkind, “a member of the hockey family lost too soon.”

In addition, hockey stars and media are sharing their condolences.

Cam Atkinson, who skates for the Flyers, grew up in Greenwich, Conn.

“I’m heartbroken for the Balkind family and everyone who knew and loved Teddy,” he wrote.

Meghan Duggan, a Danvers native and Olympic gold medalist who now works for the New Jersey Devils, wrote: “Very heavy hearts in our Southern CT hockey community.”

The Bruins’ Nick Foligno wrote: “Just heard the unimaginable news and wanted to send our comfort and strength to the Balkind’s and the friends around them as they mourn the loss of Teddy.”

Advertisement

And John Buccigross, the ESPN broadcaster, penned a message about the tragedy:

“For us all, beyond comprehension & understanding. For teammate & opponent, beyond confusing, guilt & fear. For family, a heartache beyond repair. The only desperate turn is to try and clutch faith and love. At all times, for all involved. May The Balkind’s at least feel our love.”

How are people honoring Balkind?

The hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy is spreading through social media, with members of the hockey community sharing photos of their hockey sticks near their front doors.

Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk is one player showing his support:

x

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.