What we know after death of Teddy Balkind, Conn. hockey player injured in on-ice collision

Teddy Balkind, a Connecticut prep school hockey player, died Thursday following an on-ice collision during a junior varsity game.
Here’s what we know about the situation:
Balkind, a sophomore on the junior varsity team at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, was skating during a game against the Brunswick School in Greenwich when he fell to the ice.
According to reports, a Brunswick player was near Balkind and unable to stop. The two players collided, and Balkind’s neck was cut by a skate.
The New York Times reports the game was stopped and 911 was called. Balkind was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died. The Times also reported that school officials said Balkind’s father was at the game and traveled with his son to the hospital.
“Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident,” Mark Davis, head of St. Luke’, said in a statement. “Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community.”
What are people saying?
The Bruin and the NHL issued statements.
“Our hearts are with Teddy’s family, friends, teammates and the entire Connecticut hockey community,” the Bruins wrote.
The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Teddy Balkind.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 8, 2022
Our hearts are with Teddy’s family, friends, teammates and the entire Connecticut hockey community.
In a statement, the NHL said it was mourning Balkind, “a member of the hockey family lost too soon.”
The NHL mourns the passing of Teddy Balkind. #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/qXQp6yQxZc— NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2022
In addition, hockey stars and media are sharing their condolences.
Cam Atkinson, who skates for the Flyers, grew up in Greenwich, Conn.
“I’m heartbroken for the Balkind family and everyone who knew and loved Teddy,” he wrote.
I’m heartbroken for the Balkind family and everyone who knew and loved Teddy. We’re sending our love to the St. Luke’s and Brunswick communities. A horrible tragedy playing the game we all love #sticksoutforteddy pic.twitter.com/SkvoZhiFqY— Cam Atkinson (@CamAtkinson89) January 7, 2022
Meghan Duggan, a Danvers native and Olympic gold medalist who now works for the New Jersey Devils, wrote: “Very heavy hearts in our Southern CT hockey community.”
Very heavy hearts in our Southern CT hockey community. My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and teammates of Teddy Balkind. #sticksoutforTeddy https://t.co/9oiYjmSchm— Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) January 8, 2022
The Bruins’ Nick Foligno wrote: “Just heard the unimaginable news and wanted to send our comfort and strength to the Balkind’s and the friends around them as they mourn the loss of Teddy.”
Sending all my family’s love to the Balkind family! Just heard the unimaginable news and wanted to send our comfort and strength to the Balkind’s and the friends around them as they mourn the loss of Teddy. Life is precious. This has been another harsh reminder. God bless 🙏❤️— Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) January 8, 2022
And John Buccigross, the ESPN broadcaster, penned a message about the tragedy:
“For us all, beyond comprehension & understanding. For teammate & opponent, beyond confusing, guilt & fear. For family, a heartache beyond repair. The only desperate turn is to try and clutch faith and love. At all times, for all involved. May The Balkind’s at least feel our love.”
For us all, beyond comprehension & understanding.— House of Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) January 8, 2022
For teammate & opponent, beyond confusing, guilt & fear.
For family, a heartache beyond repair.
The only desperate turn is to try and clutch faith and love. At all times, for all involved. May The Balkind’s at least feel our love. pic.twitter.com/1imZcaCpl1
How are people honoring Balkind?
The hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy is spreading through social media, with members of the hockey community sharing photos of their hockey sticks near their front doors.
Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk is one player showing his support:
The hockey world is hurting over the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the young players from St. Luke’s and Brunswick and especially the Balkind family. Rest In Peace Teddy #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/OmtRUH4diQ— Kevin Shattenkirk (@shattdeuces) January 8, 2022
A tragedy hit our local community last night when a son, a brother, and most of all a kind warm hearted young man lost his life in a hockey game. Teams take a moment as a hockey family to honor TB. Our hockey world is there for his family and each other. #tightlaces pic.twitter.com/7rcbETmViD— Ken Gammill (@kmg5boys) January 7, 2022
We join the hockey community in mourning the tragic loss of our teammate Teddy Balkind. Our hearts are with Teddy’s family and friends. #SticksOutForTeddy pic.twitter.com/bWdaVR6L4h— BAUER Hockey (@BauerHockey) January 8, 2022
#sticksoutforTeddy 💔 pic.twitter.com/HP7skTH54r— Liam Fitzgerald (@fistbumpkid) January 9, 2022
