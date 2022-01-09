Erin Jackson makes Olympic team after Brittany Bowe gives up 500 meters spot

Snowboard star Shaun White’s withdrawal from a key Olympic qualifying event came after he experienced lingering COVID-19 symptoms, including fatigue and shortness of breath, The Associated Press has learned. A person familiar with White’s decision told The AP that White’s withdrawal from Saturday night’s US Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain does not impact his plans to compete in Beijing next month. The person requested anonymity because White has not publicly disclosed the reason for his withdrawal Last week, White revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 in December but had been cleared to ride in Mammoth Mountain and was on the mend. White, who had asthma as a child, said the virus was like “a lingering cold” ... Veteran pairs duo Vanessa James and Eric Radford were picked for Canada’s Olympic figure skating team despite withdrawing from the national championships a day earlier. James and Radford, who teamed up last spring, contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas. They pulled out of the Canadian competition Friday after their fourth-place finish in the short program ... Austria’s Madeleine Egle and Russia’s Tatyana Ivanova both picked up a pair of World Cup medals, each winning a gold and a bronze. Egle won the women’s race and then was third in the women’s sprint. Ivanova was third in the women’s race, then won the sprint event.

Erin Jackson is heading to the Beijing Olympics thanks to Brittany Bowe . Bowe has given up her spot in the 500 meters, allowing Jackson — ranked No. 1 in the world in the 500 — to make the US team, according to a report on USA Network. Jackson slipped in her race Friday in Milwaukee and finished third in the event she has dominated this season. Bowe won the 500 and Kimi Goetz took second, putting them on the team. The rules didn’t allow for Jackson to have a re-skate — only a mechanical failure or a fall are reasons for a do-over. In November in Poland, Jackson became the first Black woman to win a World Cup event. She won four of eight 500 races on the World Cup circuit, along with a second and third. Bowe and Jackson are friends from the same hometown of Ocala, Florida.

TENNIS

Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal claim titles

Top-ranked Ash Barty won her second Adelaide International title in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Elena Rybakina. Rafael Nadal also added another title to his illustrious career, capturing at least one ATP title for the 19th consecutive year. The top-seeded Nadal beat American Maxime Cressy, 7-6 (6), 6-3 at Melbourne in one of six tournaments this week ahead of the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 17 ... Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched the ATP Cup title for Canada with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 singles victory over Roberto Bautista Agut to give his country an insurmountable 2-0 lead against Spain.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Cameron Swartz leads BC to win over Clemson

Senior guard Cameron Swartz tied the single-game school record with a personal-high 39 points to lead the Boston College women’s basketball team to an 80-74 road win over Clemson. The Eagles improve to 11-4 and 2-2 in the ACC, earning its first road win in league action. Clemson falls to 6-9 and 0-4 in conference play. Swartz couldn’t be stopped all afternoon, shooting 14-of-20 from the field, 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and made all seven of her free throws. The 14 made field goals are tied for the second-most in a single game as well. She tied a personal high with nine rebounds.

UConn outlasts Creighton after long layoff

Caroline Ducharme led a balanced attack with 17 points and 11th-ranked and depleted UConn defeated visiting Creighton 63-55 after a lengthy layoff. They need Ducharme and her five rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals. The Huskies (7-3, 2-0 Big East Conference) had missed their last four games because of COVID protocols and had just seven players available to hand the Bluejays’ (10-4, 5-1) their first league loss, ending a four-game winning streak.Christyn Williams added 13 points, Aaliyah Edwards 12, and Dorka Juhasz 10 for the Huskies.

MISCELLANY

Ducks top pick traded in minor league

Anaheim Ducks first-round pick Mason McTavish switched Ontario Hockey League teams , moving from the Peterborough Petes to the Hamilton Bulldogs. Peterborough got forwards Alex Pharand and Jonathan Melee and a series of draft selections in the trade. Selected third overall in July in the NHL draft, McTavish had two goals and an assist in nine games with the Ducks to open the season, and also had a goal and an assist for the San Diego Gulls in the American Hockey League ... The NHL has postponed two games scheduled for Monday night because of COVID-19 issues. The league said the Tampa Bay Lightning’s game at the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators’ game at the Edmonton Oilers were postponed. The Devils and Oilers are the teams affected by COVID-19 ... Leicester’s Premier League match at Everton on Tuesday has been postponed because of a lack of available players at Leicester, the Premier League said.