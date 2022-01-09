Luke Merian backstops Hingham boys’ hockey in win over previously-unbeaten Arlington

Senior netminder Luke Merian was instrumental , making 24 saves in the statement win for the 10th-ranked Harbormen (5-2) over the No. 3 Spy Ponders (6-1-0).

The Hingham boys’ hockey team extended its winning streak to four games Sunday with dominant third period to topple previously-unbeaten Arlington, 4-1, at the Canton IceHouse.

Hingham goalie Luke Merian (35) cradles one of the 24 saves he made for the 10th-ranked Harbormen in a 4-1 victory Sunday over previously-unbeaten Arlington.

“Luke Merian does not have a lot of games under his belt, but he really has been starting to figure it out,” Hingham coach Tony Messina said. “I just told him how [the coaching staff has] been waiting for a performance like this because that is what he is capable of doing.

“Merian made key saves, and I am proud of him.”

Arlington controlled the first period and took a 1-0 lead on a power-play strike from the point by senior captain Reid Malatesta at 10:16. Sophomore Jack Sadowski collected the helper. Hingham captain Drew Carleton shifted momentum in the second period with the tying goal off of a deflected clearing attempt from the neutral zone, assisted by Charlie Even and Connor Walsh.

Hingham’s Aidan Brazel (left) celebrates his second goal with teammate Sean Garrity (right) in Sunday's 4-1 win over Arlington at the Canton Ice House. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Hingham was gritty in the second period. Junior Aidan Brazel netted a grimy goal out front off of a rebound from sophomore Travis Rugg for a 2-1 lead.

Arlington continued to apply pressure offensively, but Merian robbed the Spy Ponders of numerous two-on-one opportunities.

Hingham stuck it to Arlington in the third period, completely taking control of the game and shifting from a blue-collared style of play to a finesse finishing style.

“By the end of the first period, our team realized we could keep up with Arlington. Once we had the lead at the end of the second, we knew we could finish strong and come out with the win. And that was our message,” Messina said.

Hingham’s Billy Jacobus dangled his way to a goal for a 3-1 lead, with Even and Walsh picking up their second assists. With eight minutes left, Brazel made it 4-1 with his second goal.

“Hingham played terrific and out-worked us all over the ice,” Arlington coach John Messuri said. “They’re well coached and took the game to us.”

Hingham senior goaltender Luke Merian is at the epicenter of a happy scrum of teammates after Sunday's 4-1 win over Arlington at the Canton Ice House. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

East/West Bridgewater 4, Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 1 — Eighth grader Tyler Henderson scored his first varsity goal in the nonleague win for the Vikings (1-5-1) at Janas Rink in Lowell. Juniors forward Luke Parry, forward Anthony Patete, and defenseman Kyle McDonald each added goals.

Methuen 5, Shawsheen 1 — The Rangers (6-1-2) avenged their only loss on the season, with goals from juniors forward Jack Allard, forward Owen Kneeland (2), forward Cole Lambert, and defenseman Owen Sullivan. Freshman goalie Owen O’Brien earned the win and recorded an assist in the nonleague victory at Methuen high.

Boys’ basketball

Beverly 63, Marblehead 46 — Sophomore wing Ryder Frost produced 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Panthers (5-0) to the Northeastern Conference win. Junior guard Rook Landman added 17 points.

North Andover 60, Newburyport 58 — Sophomore Zach Wolinsky amassed a career-high 32 points on the strength of six 3-pointers as the host Scarlet Knights (3-2) pulled out the nonleague win.

Scituate 68, Southeastern 38 — Seniors Johnny Kinsley (19 points) and Sam Benning (10 points) led the way in the nonleague win for the Sailors (5-1).

Girls’ basketball

Amesbury 61, Hamilton-Wenham 36 — Avery Hallinan scored 25 points as Amesbury (6-1) picked up a Cape Ann League win at home.

North Andover 63, Lowell 29 — Junior forwards Jackie Rogers (15 points, 4 rebounds) and Maeve Gaffny (11 points, 6 rebounds) propelled the Scarlet Knights (2-2) to the Merrimack Valley victory.

Old Rochester 54, Dighton-Rehoboth 32 — Senior guard Maddie Wright had 17 points for the Bulldogs (5-1), the leader in the South Coast Large division. Freshman guard Tess Adams put up 12 points and senior guard Logan Fernandes added 10.

St. Mary’s 74, Bishop Stang 36 — Junior point guard Yirsy Queliz recorded 9 points and 10 assists and 7th grader Bella Owumi scored 9 points and pulled down a career-high 12 rebounds for the second-ranked Spartans (8-1) in the Catholic Central League win. Juniors Kellyn Preira (14 points) and Niya Morgan (12 points) paced the scoring.

Triton 52, Lynnfield 47 — Sophomore Kendall Liebert scored 22 points to pace the Vikings (5-3) in the Cape Ann win.

Girls’ gymnastics

Masconomet 147.7, Essex Tech 120.5 — Sophomore Bella Misiura recorded a 38.65 in the all-around and freshman Meri Brandt scored a 37.6 to lead the Chieftains to victory. Misiura won won the vault (9.8), the bars (9.55), and the floor (9.6). Brandt was tops on the beam (9.75).

Coed swimming

Bishop Fenwick 90, St. Mary’s 76 — Junior captains Audrey Waldinger (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) and Meredith Yuhasz (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle) were double winners and swam on victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays as the Crusaders placed first in seven of the 11 events in the Catholic Central win at the Beverly YMCA.

Framingham in pause

With 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in Framingham since Dec. 29, city officials have paused athletics and other extracurricular activities at middle schools and the high school until at least Jan. 21. Winter athletics, back in action at Framingham for the first time since the 2019-20 season, had gone on a short pause Dec. 9 because of an uptick in cases in the school district. Framingham shut down its athletic program in the fall 2020 and winter 2020-21 seasons before returning for the Fall II (wedge) season last February.

Wellesley, also a member of the Bay State Conference suspended its winter sports season Dec. 29 because of a major increase in cases. But Wellesley athletes returned to practice Jan. 4 after establishing new mitigation policies.

Correspondents Ethan Fuller and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.