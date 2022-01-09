Nathan Chen emerges as the winner in a wild ride at the US Figure Skating Championships

Young upstart, Ilia Malinin, had the best performances of the weekend in Nashville and won the silver over a struggling Vincent Zhou and quad-less Jason Brown. But once the roller coaster ended, the podium positions didn’t matter: Zhou and Brown were named to the Olympic team, and Malinin was named an alternate.

Nathan Chen might have emerged the winner, clinching his sixth national title (equaling Chatham native Todd Eldredge) and a spot on the 2022 Olympic team. But the rest of the men’s results were chaotic.

In a week of figure skating that had its fair share of wild rides, Sunday’s men’s free skate at the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships was a looping roller coaster that only the bravest ride.

“All three of us have showed over the past few years why we deserved these spots,” said Chen.

In the free skate, Chen returned to his “Rocketman” free skate from a year ago, landing four of his five quadruple jumps to earn a winning score of 328.01. A fall on a quadruple flip and a flukey spill during footwork were his only miscues.

Malinin was a revelation. Though his technical prowess was often discussed, many were unsure how it would translate to senior competition. The detractors needn’t worry. Landing four quads in the free skate, the 17-year-old finished the competition with a 302.48.

“I was surprised today because even though I’ve trained for this moment,” said Malinin, whose mother Tatiana Malinina was an elite skater in the 1990s, “I’m surprised with how easily everything came together.”

After finishing second in the short program, Zhou struggled in the long. He fell on his triple Axel and stepped out of two jumps, losing energy throughout. However, his scores kept him on the podium, giving him the bronze medal — to the confusion of many who believed he should have been fourth or lower.

“I was so nervous that my body froze up on me,” said Zhou. “I couldn’t get my body to respond.”

Though 2014 Olympian Brown gave two stellar performances with high skating skills, his lack of a quadruple jump in a field full of them haunted him. He finished fourth.

Boston-trained Jimmy Ma had a stellar short program Saturday afternoon and entered the long program in fifth. The pressure was too much, and he fell on a quadruple toe loop and triple Axel in his ‘Attack on Titan” program to score 226.98, landing him in sixth and earning him the third alternate spot for the Olympics.

With Ma’s selection, the Skating Club of Boston became Olympic alternate central, with spots in every discipline but ice dance. In a pandemic Games, those slots become even more crucial as skaters’ fates will be ruled by negative COVID tests — something they got a taste of at this week’s championships.

“The fear of everything going on probably got into our heads a little bit,” said Misha Mitrofanov, a Boston-based skater who finished third in pairs with partner Audrey Lu and earned the second alternate spot for Beijing. “We were more nervous for the antigen tests than the competition itself.”

National champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc headline the Olympic team in pairs, while Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who were knocked out of competition by Frazier’s positive COVID test, got the second spot.

Lu and Mitrofanov’s training mates in Norwood, Emily Chan and Spencer Howe, earned a surprising third alternate spot after a weekend of strong skating.

Knierim and Frazier were the first contenders knocked out of the championships due to COVID, but they were not the last. Two-time US champion Alysa Liu tested positive Friday, knocking her out of the competition after a third-place short program. Due to a successful international season, Liu petitioned onto the Olympic team, where she joins Mariah Bell, who won the competition, and 2018 Olympian Karen Chen, who finished second.

With a fourth-place finish in Friday’s women’s event, Harvard student Gabriella Izzo earned the women’s third alternate spot. In the midst of a career-best season, finishing in the top four and earning an alternate spot was a high.

“This is my 11th competition this season, and that’s a lot more than a lot of people will do,” said Izzo. “There have been a lot of ups and downs, but this is definitely an up right now.”

Madison Chock and Evan Bates lead the ice dance delegation for the US. This will be Bates’s fourth Olympic team. Madison Hubbell and Zach Donahue and Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker round out the squad.