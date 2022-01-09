Nathan Chen wins sixth straight US figure skating championship

The result cements Chen’s place as an Olympic medal favorite. The three-time world champion and 2018 Olympic bronze medalist in the team event will be one of the United States’ top stars next month at the Beijing Olympics. But the question of who will join him when the US men’s team is announced later Sunday is a bit unsettled.

Chen’s final score of 328.01 easily beat 17-year-old Ilia Malinin of Vienna, Va., who was the surprise second-place finisher at 302.48. Vincent Zhou was third at 290.16.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Despite a fall on a jump and a stumble in a step sequence during his free skate, Nathan Chen won his sixth straight US figure skating championship Sunday.

Zhou, a 2018 Olympian and the only person to beat Chen in the past 3½ years, came into Sunday with so much momentum that the nationals were seen as a showdown between the two, with Zhou a strong candidate to win. Instead, he stumbled on a triple axel attempt and looked off on other maneuvers.

“The simplest and honest answer is I was so nervous that my body froze up on me,” Zhou said afterward. “We will go home and work out the kinks and come back a well-oiled machine.”

But will that return come in Beijing? His place on the Olympic team seemed to be a lock after he scored a personal best of 112.78 in Saturday’s short program, but his mistakes Sunday may have cost him the spot, providing an opening for Malinin or 2014 team bronze medalist Jason Brown, who finished fourth.

Despite Chen’s victory, Malinin was the star of the day. The son of Russian skaters, who lands almost-perfect quads with seeming ease, became a star this weekend. His Instagram page is filled with videos of him attempting jaw-dropping quad combinations and, while he speaks softly at news conferences, he has a fearlessness that comes from not facing many expectations. Originally seen as a possible American skater for the future, he may have done enough to make the Olympic team this year.

“I’m really surprised at how I skated,” he said. “I definitely wasn’t expecting to skate that good.”

He later added, “I think this got me a shot at the Olympics.”

Brown came to Nashville favored to be the third member of the men’s team going to Beijing. But despite a strong performance in Saturday’s short program, he was fourth going into Sunday and damaged his Beijing chances by falling on his first quad attempt. He finished fourth Sunday with a score of 289.78 and will have to hope his strong international results this year will earn him a place on the team.

Chen seemed relaxed after Sunday’s final. He shook his head when asked about the fall and laughed when talking about his stumble on the step sequence and the way he smiled and threw his hands in an “Oh what the heck” gesture as he sat on the ice — a move that drew laughter from the crowd.

“It was a dumb little mistake, and I lost my footing,” he said. “It is what it is.”