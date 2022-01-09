NFL Black Monday live updates: Vic Fangio fired; see open head-coaching jobs

First, let’s get caught up. Here are the openings:

We’ll be tracking the latest news throughout Sunday and what’s become known as “Black Monday” around the league.

The 2021 NFL regular season is coming to an end, and with it comes a flurry of coach, coordinator, and general manager firings.

NFL teams with open head-coaching positions

Denver Broncos : Let coach Vic Fangio go on Sunday after a 7-10 finish.

Jacksonville Jaguars : Fired coach Urban Meyer in Week 15 after a series of missteps ( : Fired coach Urban Meyer in Week 15 after a series of missteps ( read more here ). Sit at 2-14 entering the final game of the season.

Las Vegas Raiders: Coach Jon Gruden resigned on Oct. 11 after a report detailed emails Gruden sent that included homophobic, misogynistic, and racist remarks ( : Coach Jon Gruden resigned on Oct. 11 after a report detailed emails Gruden sent that included homophobic, misogynistic, and racist remarks ( read more here ). Sits at 9-7 entering the final game of the season; a win over the Chargers on Sunday would put Vegas into the playoffs.

NFL teams with open GM positions

None (yet).

NFL teams with open coordinator positions

Carolina Panthers : They’re searching for an offensive coordinator after firing Joe Brady in December.

New York Giants: New York fired Jason Garrett in November, after fewer than two seasons with the team.

Who’s on the hot seat?

Matt Nagy: Rumors about the future of the Bears’ head coach have been swirling for a week. Chicago, at 6-10, knows its future is in rookie quarterback Justin Fields, but the rest is unclear. Nagy helped lead the Bears to wild card during his first season as a head coach in 2018, and returned last year, but the two appearances might not be enough for him to keep his job.

Mike Zimmer: Zimmer, who’s been in his role since January 2014, has made the playoffs three times — including a run to the NFC Championship in 2018. But at 7-9, and on the outside looking in this season, it appears likely Zimmer is about to lose his job.

Anthony Lynn: The Lions offensive coordinator will likely be let go after Sunday’s Detroit-Green Bay game, according to the NFL Network. At 2-13-1, Detroit struggled through its fourth straight losing season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already reportedly interviewed a number of candidates, according to the Florida Times-Union:

Bucs’ OC Byron Leftwich

Bucs’ DC Todd Bowles

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson

Former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell

Cowboys DC Kellen Moore.

The Jaguars will also interview Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett next week.

“It’s absolutely an honor to be even considered for something like this,” Hackett said earlier this week. “So we’re going to do it during the bye because we wrapped up that No. 1 seed. It’s a dream for any football coach to have an opportunity to potentially become a head coach.”

Steelers GM expected to step down

NFL Network reports that Kevin Colbert is likely to retire from his role as general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers following this year’s draft.

Colbert has been with the team since 2000, and assumed the role of GM in 2010.

It could be the end of an era in Pittsburgh, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger possibly calling it quits.

To make the playoffs, the 8-7-1 Steelers need a win over Baltimore on Sunday, plus a Colts’ loss to the Jaguars.

Broncos fire Vic Fangio

The Broncos announced Sunday morning they parted ways with head coach Vic Fangio following a loss in the season finale to the Chiefs on Saturday night.

Fangio, 63, led Denver to a 7-10 finish — its third losing season in a row. It’s the sixth consecutive season the Broncos have missed the playoffs; they haven’t been back since the 2014 season, when Peyton Manning led them to a Super Bowl win.

“For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos,” owner Joe Ellis said. “I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired.”

Ellis said GM George Paton will have “full authority” to make the hire.

“This is his decision and his program. I have complete confidence in George’s ability to lead an exhaustive and successful head coaching search.”

Who will the Panthers look to for an offensive coordinator?

ESPN reports that the Panthers will look to two former head coaches — Jay Gruden and Bill O’Brien — as they try to find a replacement for Joe Brady.

Brady was fired on Dec. 5 with the Panthers mired at 5-7. He spent just under two years with the organization, joining in January 2020 after a successful one-year run at LSU that resulted in a national championship.





