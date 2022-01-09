fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL Playoffs

NFL playoff schedule: Seedings, dates, and times for wild-card weekend

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated January 9, 2022, 5 minutes ago
The NFL playoffs start with the wild-card weekend.
The NFL playoffs start with the wild-card weekend.Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

As Week 18 in the NFL rolls on, three playoff spots — two in the AFC, one in the NFC — are still up for grabs, and there’s still plenty of seeding to sort out before the playoffs begin.

The Patriots are the No. 5 seed entering Sunday, but things can change. Here’s how:

  • No. 3 seed: Patriots win, Chiefs win ✅, Titans win over Texans ✅, and Bills loss to Jets
  • No. 4 seed: Patriots tie, Bengals win over Browns, and a Bills loss to Jets.
  • No. 5 seed: Patriots win, Bills win OR Patriots loss, Colts loss to the Jaguars ✅, and Chargers win over Raiders.
  • No. 6 seed: Patriots loss, Colts loss ✅, and Raiders win.

Here’s a rundown on the seeding situation ahead of the postseason, and the potential date and time slots for each matchup.

See the Week 18 scoreboard here.

AFC playoff picture

Clinched playoff berth: Titans, Chiefs, Bengals, Bills, Patriots

Still in the hunt: Colts, Chargers, Raiders, Steelers, Ravens

AFC wild-card weekend

No. 1 seed: Tennessee Titans, bye

Advertisement

No. 2 vs. No. 7: Date and time TBD

No. 3 vs. No. 6: Date and time TBD

No. 4 vs. No. 5: Date and time TBD

NFC playoff picture

Clinched playoff berth: Packers, Rams, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Cardinals, Eagles

Still in the hunt: Saints, 49ers

NFC wild-card weekend

No. 1 seed: Green Bay Packers, bye

No. 2 v. No. 7: Date and time TBD

No. 3 v. No. 6: Date and time TBD

No. 4 v. No. 5: Date and time TBD

2022 NFL playoffs schedule

Divisional rounds

AFC Divisional Round: Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23, date and network TBD

NFC Divisional Round: Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23, date and network TBD

Conference championships

AFC Championship Game: Sunday, Jan. 30 (3:05 p.m., CBS)

NFC Championship Game: Sunday, Jan. 30 (6:40 p.m., Fox)

Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13 (6:30 p.m., NBC)

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video