Countdown to kickoff: N’Keal Harry, Joejuan Williams among actives for Patriots against Miami

We’ll be tracking all the latest updates from around the league, plus live updates leading into and during Patriots-Dolphins (4:25 p.m., CBS). Follow along below, and click here to refresh.

While the Dolphins are already out of the playoffs, New England is playing for seeding. They’re sitting in the No. 5 spot right now, but could move up or down depending on today’s result — and on the results of the rest of the AFC East. ( See the scoreboard here. )

The Patriots’ regular-season finale is here, and there’s a lot on the line.

Our team is on the scene — 3:12 p.m.

Inactive analysis: N’Keal Harry back in the lineup — 3:03 p.m.

Here are New England’s inactives, and what some of the personnel decisions mean for the Patriots:

-Safety Kyle Dugger was downgraded on Friday with a hand issue that left him sidelined all week. Youngster Myles Bryant would have been the likely go-to to replace Dugger, but he’s on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Maybe cornerback Joejuan Williams could provide some secondary depth? He returns today after taking multiple healthy scratches over the last month.

-Linebacker Dont’a Hightower has been dogged by a knee injury, and was downgraded to out on Saturday. He was limited in practice all week. Look for New England to do some shuffling at linebacker in hopes of building some depth with Hightower on the sidelines; youngsters Jahlani Tavai or Josh Uche could see more time in Hightower’s absence.

-Tight end Devin Asiasi finishes the regular season with another healthy scratch — the youngster was active for one game this season, as he had the bad fortune of sitting behind veterans Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

-Quarterback Jarrett Stidham is another healthy scratch, which means the signal-caller out of Auburn will go a full season without taking a significant snap.

-Running back J.J. Taylor is another healthy scratch, which speaks to the overall health of New England’s backfield entering today’s regular-season finale.

Among the notables in the lineup? Williams and wide receiver N’Keal Harry, the latter of whom was out last week against the Jaguars and has had limited production over the last month (four catches on 11 targets for 67 yards since Dec. 18).

Welcome to the regular-season finale between the Patriots and Dolphins, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. in Miami. We’ll have all the action all afternoon long as New England looks to end into the postseason with back-to-back victories. Before kickoff, we’ll have all the latest information, including inactive analysis, betting updates, news from Hard Rock Stadium, a look around the league, your chance to predict the game, and much more. Keep it here all day long, and we’ll have a lot of fun — I guarantee it. CUE THE BAND.

