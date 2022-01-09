Patriots Isaiah Wynn, Rhamondre Stevenson injured in first half, but Stevenson returns in second half

Wynn did not return for the remainder of the first half and was replaced by backup Justin Herron.

Early in the first quarter, starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn was deemed questionable to return with an ankle injury. He was listed as questionable to play because of a hip injury.

Later in the first quarter, running back Rhamondre Stevenson sustained a head injury on his first touch of the game. On first and 5, Stevenson caught a short pass for a 2-yard gain before getting pummeled by Dolphins linebacker (and former Patriot) Elandon Roberts.

Stevenson remained on the ground for a few extra seconds, then popped up on his own. He immediately exited the field to visit the blue medical and eventually went to the locker room.

Stevenson rejoined the sideline in the second quarter, though he did not re-enter the game before halftime. He returned to action for New England’s opening drive of the second half, getting three straight carries for gains of 7, 12, and 9 yards.

In the second quarter, practice-squad safety Sean Davis, temporarily elevated to the active roster, went down with a shoulder injury. After Dolphins running back Duke Johnson rushed for 10 yards, Davis remained on the ground, favoring his right arm.

Trainers ran on the field to evaluate Davis, who ended up going back to the locker room. Davis later returned to the sideline but did not re-enter the game in the first half, either.

The Patriots were already thin in the secondary because safety Kyle Dugger (hand), defensive back Myles Bryant (Reserve/COVID-19), and cornerback Shaun Wade (illness) were all ruled out before kickoff.

