Patriots safety Adrian Phillips was on the verge of tears discussing an injury to a former teammate

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated January 9, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was carted off the field, suffering a dislocated ankle and broken fibula, coach Pete Carroll said.
Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was carted off the field, suffering a dislocated ankle and broken fibula, coach Pete Carroll said.Darryl Webb/Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Patriots safety Adrian Phillips arrived at his postgame news conference on the verge of tears.

He took a moment to collect his emotions before saying he was praying for his college teammate and close friend Quandre Diggs, who plays safety for the Seahawks. Early in the fourth quarter against Arizona, Diggs had to be carted off the field after suffering a gruesome ankle injury.

“I just want you to know, I love you, bro,” Phillips said. “I hate this so much, but I love you, bro, and I’m just praying for you.”

According to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Diggs suffered a dislocated ankle and broken fibula. He will stay overnight in Phoenix to undergo surgery.

Diggs was set to become a free agent this offseason. He played in all 17 games this season, registering 94 tackles and five interceptions.

Phillips and Diggs played three seasons together at Texas and are both Texas natives.

Once Phillips explained why he was so visibly distraught, the media decided not to ask any questions about the game, allowing him to leave early.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.

