Vic Fangio out as Broncos coach after three straight losing seasons

“This morning, George and I informed Vic of the decision to part ways with him as head coach,” Ellis said in a statement. “For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos. I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired.”

Team president and CEO Joe Ellis , who will step down later this year, said general manager George Paton will have “full authority to select the next head coach.”

Vic Fangio was fired on Sunday morning as coach of the Denver Broncos after going 19-30 in three seasons.

Fangio released his own statement in which he thanked the organization and fans and praised Paton as one of the NFL’s top GMs: “Broncos fans, you have a great one in George.”

Fangio said he appreciated the team’s “fight and character you showed each and every week. No matter the adversity, circumstances or challenges we faced, you never backed down. I am proud to be associated with this group of fighters and competitors.”

And he reiterated that the franchise is on the cusp of returning to greatness.

“The foundation is in place for this team to accomplish great things,” he said. “The future is bright for the Denver Broncos, and I wish the organization nothing but the best.”

The Broncos lost their final four games to finish 7-10, capped by a 28-24 loss to Kansas City on Saturday in which they blew a fourth-quarter lead and extended their losing streak against the Chiefs to 13 games.

Fangio met with Paton ahead of the season finale and laid out his plan to fix the Broncos’ myriad problems that extended the team’s playoff drought to six seasons and string of losing records to five years.

Fangio led Denver to a 5-11 mark last season and went 7-9 in 2019 after he replaced Vance Joseph, who was fired after two losing seasons.

Fangio got the job after more than three decades as an assistant, and he burnished his reputation as a defensive master during his time in Denver. But the Broncos didn’t win, and that cost him his job.

Fangio and Paton hit it off when Paton was hired last year to replace John Elway. They saw eye-to-eye on the draft and many felt their close relationship would help Fangio survive a third losing season.

Fangio isn’t expected to be out of work long. He will be a candidate for a defensive coordinator job in the new round of coaching changes this month.

Jaguars will draft No. 1 again

The Jaguars closed out a turbulent season with a 26-11 win at home over the Colts but still managed to lock up the top spot in the 2022 NFL Draft thanks to a little help from the Lions.

It will be the second straight year with the No. 1 pick Jacksonville, which grabbed quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the top pick in 2021.

Lawrence completed 23 of 32 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, his first game with multiple TD passes since the season opener. Lawrence finished his rookie campaign with 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns passing to go along with 17 interceptions. He also ran for 334 yards and two scores.

Jacksonville’s win left the door open for Detroit to grab the coveted No. 1 draft position, but the Lions will pick second as a result of their 37-30 win at home over the Packers.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and sat out the second half with nothing at stake for top-seeded Green Bay, and Detroit took advantage by intercepting backup Jordan Love twice in the closing minutes.

Steelers’ Watt ties sack record

Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt tied former Giants defensive end Michael Strahan’s single-season record of 22 1/2 sacks, reaching the milestone late in the second quarter of the Steelers’ 16-13 overtime win at Baltimore. Watt’s sack of Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley helped force the Ravens to kick a field goal in the final seconds of the first half. He finished with five tackles (three solo) on the day. Watt put Strahan’s record, which stood alone since 2001, in jeopardy with a four-sack performance in last weekend’s win over the Browns … Several single-season club marks fell in Week 18, including Ravens tight Mark Andrews passing Derrick Mason’s receptions record with 107; Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase breaking Chad Johnson’s receiving yards mark with 1,455; Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott eclipsing Tony Romo’s record with 37 touchdown passes; Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown besting Roy Williams’s rookie receiving yards mark with 912; and Packers receiver Davante Adams surpassing Jordy Nelson’s receiving yards mark with 1,553. In addition, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the oldest player (44) in league history to pass for 5,000 yards in a season … According to reports, Falcons owner Arthur Blank tested positive for COVID-19 and did not attend the team’s season finale against the Saints.

