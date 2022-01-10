‘Succession,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ winners at the Golden Globes that nobody saw

On Sunday night, members of the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of this year’s Golden Globes, but they read those names to a ballroom at the Beverly Hilton devoid of stars, then posted the results to Twitter in real time. Those tweets — strewn with emojis and bad puns and often lacking key information about what movie anybody was winning for — came in for even more ridicule on social media.

They tweet through it.

What do the Golden Globes do after a year of scandals so severe that NBC dropped the broadcast?

It’s a stunning downgrade for what used to be one of the glitziest awards shows in Hollywood. But after investigations by the Los Angeles Times and The New York Times revealed a series of ethical lapses within the HFPA and a membership devoid of Black voters, Hollywood’s major publicity firms cut off the show’s access to stars.

That means Sunday’s ceremony lacked an in-person presence from winners such as Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), who took the lead-acting drama trophies, or their counterparts in the musical/comedy categories, Andrew Garfield from “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” and Rachel Zegler of “West Side Story.” The latter film took two additional Globes, snagging wins for best comedy or musical and for Ariana DeBose in the supporting-actress category, matching “The Power of the Dog,” which won best drama, best director (Jane Campion), and best supporting actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

Since the scandals came to light, the HFPA has since announced a new slate of rules and admitted 21 new members, including journalists of color. Still, it remains to be seen if Hollywood will even acknowledge Sunday’s ceremony, or whether the stars who won will pretend that nothing happened. If that cold shoulder continues, the Golden Globes may become the first awards show to itself be the victim of a major snub.

Will Smith in a scene from "King Richard." Smith won a Golden Globe for best actor in a drama. Associated Press

Below is the complete list of winners.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“West Side Story”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“No Time to Die,” “No Time to Die”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Encanto”

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

“Drive My Car”

Best Television Series, Drama

“Succession”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Hacks”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Underground Railroad”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”



