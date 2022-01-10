IRS warns of a messy tax season

WASHINGTON — The federal tax filing season will run from Jan. 24 to April 18 this year, the IRS said Monday, warning in its announcement that staffing shortages and paperwork backlogs could make for a messy and frustrating experience for taxpayers.

In a briefing Monday, Treasury Department officials said the IRS will struggle to promptly answer telephone calls from taxpayers with questions and that a lower level of service should be expected. They blamed the lack of resources on Republican legislators, who have blocked efforts to increase funding at the tax collection agency.

The Biden administration has asked for an additional $80 billion over a decade for the IRS to bolster its enforcement and its customer service capacity. That request is part of the administration’s proposed spending package, the Build Back Better Act, which is stalled in Congress.