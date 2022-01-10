The latest must-have at luxury apartment buildings? COVID rapid tests

Boston-based Alchemista last week began stocking its food lockers ( “lockets,” if you will) at top-dollar residences with rapid tests. Around 25 Greater Boston apartments — including The Kensington in Downtown Crossing, and Beach House and Ryder on Revere Beach — now receive a steady stream of FlowFlex test kits, available for purchase 24/7. Flow Flex promises results in 15 minutes with 93 percent sensitivity.

Residents in some of Boston’s luxury apartment buildings no longer have that problem.

For months, New Englanders hunting for COVID-19 tests have encountered a string of obstacles: severe weather , lines wrapping around the block , and visits to pharmacy after pharmacy only to be told, “We are all out.”

Advertisement

“The last thing you want to do when you think you have COVID is run around trying to find a test,” said Christine Marcus, CEO of Alchemista, which has an upscale office caterer in the Before Times. “This seemed like such a basic thing we could do to give people peace of mind.”

The kits live alongside Alchemista’s offering of fresh meals, snacks, CBD products, and household items — everything from baked bread and dishwasher soap to deodorant and locally sourced mushroom risotto. Each at-home antigen test can be bought by residents or their visitors who scan a QR code to see the “menu,” and then pay via credit card.

Forget infinity pools, waterfront views, and fitness centers.

“This is what a true amenity looks like in my mind,” Marcus said.

It’s a response to a nationwide shortage that has left millions of Americans in search of the tests that determine if they’ve contracted the virus. Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston has made plans to scale up testing sites, and federal officials took steps to ease the logjam this week.

Advertisement

Juan Martinez demonstrated an Alchemista "Locket" at the Beach House in Revere. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The rush for tests also comes in the midst of another worrying wave of COVID: Cases and hospitalizations in Massachusetts have surged with Omicron infections since the holiday season began. Levels of COVID detected in waste water, an early indicator of climbing cases, recently reached record-breaking highs.

That’s probably why selling the at-home tests inside buildings itself has been a success, Marcus said. After the Monday launch, some lockets need to be restocked with rapid tests twice a day to keep up with demand.

Karissa Montanaro, the property manager at Beach House, said a locket in the club room was filled with 90 rapid tests on Tuesday. By Wednesday, dozens were gone.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” she said.

But the existence of vending machines full of rapid tests in luxury buildings, when so many can’t find them, sparked criticism from public health experts who spoke to the Globe. Alchemista’s lockets tend to reside in high-end residences, like North End’s The Victor and Edison on the Charles, where one-bedroom apartments start around $2,700 a month.

Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician at Tufts Medical Center, said the effort shows, once again, how socioeconomic status factors into the pandemic.

“COVID has uncovered this huge equity issue that was there all along,” she said. “And here we have a situation where the already privileged are getting an additional layer of protection in their communities, while the underserved communities don’t have the same access.”

Advertisement

The kits retailed for $12 each on Monday, Marcus said, though their cost has inched upward due to constraints on supply from Alchemista’s distributors. Montanaro cited a $22 price, while a Globe reporter found one locket selling tests for $30 each.

And while daily purchases are capped, that cap is generous: 12 kits per person per day. (The company also shipped out an initial batch of orders to corporate clients on Friday, boosting their ability to test workers before returning to the office.)

Marcus thought up the project after contracting a mild case of COVID in November, while visiting family in Texas. A relative had tested positive, but Marcus couldn’t find a test for days. Her two kids suffered through the same situation just weeks later.

“The straw that broke the camel’s back,” she said, was when a friend with two young children waited in line for a PCR for four hours on Christmas Eve, then discovered that the center had run out.

“That shouldn’t be the case,” Marcus said. “This has the same impetus behind the original locket concept: make things very convenient and change the paradigm of what on-demand means.”

Her 10-person company originally catered buffet lunches and corporate events for offices — not apartment buildings — in Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C., until the pandemic indefinitely shifted workers to home. Then a combination of creativity and necessity inspired lockets.

Good intentions aside, Alchemista’s rapid-test supply brings up questions about why supply issues are rampant in Massachusetts and beyond, Doron said.

Advertisement

“Is the problem really supply, or is it hoarding?” she asked. “Big companies seem to be able to get the tests, as long as they order in large quantities. That leaves the individual consumer out of luck.”

Alchemista operates vending machines in luxury apartment buildings that are now stocked with COVID-19 rapid tests. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Cybil Ubiem, who oversees the COVID center at the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center in Dorchester, lauded Alchemista’s effort to increase testing access — with a caveat.

“Giving rapid tests to people makes it easier for them to know their status and not infect others,” he said. “But those tests are also definitely needed in Dorchester and many other neighborhoods. These people want to protect their families and their community too. And some can’t afford it.”

But Marcus is focused on doing good where she can. Testing access and distribution are now the pandemic’s most pressing problems, she agreed. And Alchemista’s first move was to aid its clients: offices and apartments buildings with a steeper price tag.

She hopes the government leverages new technologies, like the locket, to ease issues with testing capacity more broadly.

“Luxury just happens to be our target market,” Marcus said. “Our technology can be applied anywhere.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.