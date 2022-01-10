Mass. retailers had a happy holiday season, compared to last year

The Retailers Association of Massachusetts reported that its small-business members’ holiday sales rose 16.2 percent in November and December from the same two months in 2020. However, sales were up by a modest 3.8 percent from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic began. RAM president Jon Hurst noted that shopping was particularly muted at brick-and-mortar retailers last year because COVID-19 vaccines were not available yet and pandemic-related capacity restrictions were still in place. About 60 percent of RAM’s small-business members are now selling online, versus 26 percent two years ago. But online sales still only averaged about 5 percent of overall holiday sales among the survey respondents. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

BUSINESS

Confidence hit a low in Mass. in December

Business confidence continued to drop in Massachusetts last month, hitting a 10-month-low amid sharply rising COVID-19 case counts and supply chain disruptions. The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index fell to 56.7 in December, down 1.2 points from November. The index is still above 50, which means the mood remains more upbeat than negative, but it has been declining for five straight months. AIM said its members’ confidence has been hurt by the evolving public health crisis, inflation, and an ongoing labor shortage. — JON CHESTO

INSURANCE

Bad weather caused $280 billion in damage last year

Damage wrought by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and the flash floods that hit Europe last summer helped make 2021 one of the most expensive years for natural disasters, reinsurance company Munich Re said Monday. The company’s annual report put the overall economic losses from natural disasters worldwide last year at $280 billion, making it the fourth-costliest after 2011, the year a massive earthquake and tsunami struck Japan. Insured losses in 2021 amounted to $120 billion, the second-highest after 2017, when hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria hit the Americas, according to Munich Re. More than a third of those insured losses last year were caused by Ida ($36 billion) and the floods in western Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands ($13 billion). — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AVIATION

Air France-KLM to charge more to pay for sustainable fuel

Air France-KLM will apply a surcharge to its tickets prices to help fund the extra cost of using sustainable aviation fuel, going beyond voluntary measures that have so far prevailed in the industry. The move will add between $1.10 - $13.60 (1 and 12 euros) to the cost of a flight depending on the distance traveled and the class, according to a statement Monday, the first day the extra charges will apply. Airlines are turning to SAF to shrink their carbon footprints in the decade or more before hybrid, electric, and hydrogen-powered jetliners become widely available. At the same time the fuel, which requires feedstocks such as algae and cooking oil or synthetic processing methods, remains in short supply. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

American workers want good money, benefits. The French? An interesting job

What do workers really want in a job? The answer depends in part on where they’re from, according to a global survey from management consultant Bain & Co. Americans and Japanese demand a good salary and benefits above all else, but pay matters less to the French, who want interesting work. Brazilian and Nigerian workers look for opportunities to learn, while those in Indonesia value a good relationship with coworkers. Chinese jobseekers look for a company that inspires them, and Germans long for job security. The findings, compiled from 20,000 workers in 10 countries, come at a time when Americans are quitting their jobs at a record clip, and employers around the globe are grappling with the pandemic’s disruption of long-held norms regarding when, where and how work happens. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

REAL ESTATE

Investors push up prices for single-family homes

Single-family landlords eager to profit from soaring rents in the United States have stepped up their purchases of houses. Deals by investors — including a smaller portion of flippers — helped push up prices more than 20 percent on average, squeezing out normal buyers, according to an analysis by Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics. Investors accounted for 26 percent of single-family purchases in the third quarter, up from 15 percent a year earlier, the study shows. The cities with the biggest surges in investor buying — Atlanta; Jacksonville, Fla.; Phoenix; Charlotte, N.C., and Las Vegas — have also had some of the biggest price gains, said Zandi, whose analysis included data from CoreLogic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin off to a bad start this year

Bitcoin fell for the fifth time in six days, putting it on pace for its worst start to a year since the earliest days of the digital alternative to money. The original cryptocurrency fell a much as 3.7 percent before closing at $41,050. The decline is the largest for a start of the year since at least 2012. Ether edged lower, while the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index dropped for a fourth day. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FURNITURE

Ikea to penalize unvaccinated workers

Ikea has imposed a financial penalty on UK employees who don’t get COVID-19 shots and miss work because they have to self-isolate. The furniture retailer is cutting sick pay for staff who can’t work because of close contact with an infected person to 96.35 pounds ($131) a week for the required 10-day isolation period — less than a fourth of average weekly wage before taxes, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday. Ikea said it couldn’t immediately comment. The furniture retailer, which has 10,000 workers in the UK, is following in the footsteps of other major retailers such as Walmart in the United States. and British grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd. in putting pressure on staff who refuse to get vaccinated without a valid reason. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Chinese tutoring company lays off 60,000 amid government crackdown

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. fired tens of thousands of employees, the biggest layoffs disclosed since China embarked on a wide-ranging crackdown on private enterprises more than a year ago. Yu Minhong, founder and chairman of the Chinese tutoring giant, revealed in a WeChat post over the weekend that the company dismissed 60,000 workers in 2021 and saw revenue fall 80 percent after ending all K-9 tutoring services following Beijing’s overhaul of the the $100 billion after-school education sector last July. Even after the cuts, the company still has about 50,000 employees and teachers, Yu said in a separate post Monday. The revelation underscores the widespread disruption wrought by Beijing’s unprecedented decision last summer to outlaw profits in swaths of the after-school education industry — upending a market estimated at $100 billion at its peak. — BLOOMBERG NEWS