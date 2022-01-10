Massachusetts unveils new proof-of-vaccination website

Massachusetts on Monday joined 12 other US states in offering a digital certificate to show proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19. But the state said it’s not a first step toward mandatory “vaccine passports.”

While some states use a smartphone app to display a person’s vaccination status, Massachusetts is using an Internet site where people can look up the information. The website, called My Vax Records, checks a person’s name, phone number, and e-mail address against the vaccination records in the state’s public health database.

This data is then displayed in text form and as a QR code which can be quickly scanned using a smartphone app. The record only displays the person’s name, birthdate, vaccination date, and which vaccines were used.