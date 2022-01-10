Massachusetts unveils new proof-of-vaccination website

Massachusetts on Monday joined 12 other US states in offering a digital certificate to show proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19. But the state said it’s not a first step toward mandatory “vaccine passports.”
While some states use a smartphone app to display a person’s vaccination status, Massachusetts is using an Internet site where people can look up the information. The website, called My Vax Records, checks a person’s name, phone number, and e-mail address against the vaccination records in the state’s public health database.
This data is then displayed in text form and as a QR code which can be quickly scanned using a smartphone app. The record only displays the person’s name, birthdate, vaccination date, and which vaccines were used.
A user can capture a screenshot of the vaccine record and store it on a smartphone, or print it onto a piece of paper and carry it in a pocket or purse. In addition, the vaccine record can be imported into the Health app of an Apple iPhone. State officials said they weren’t sure if Android phones have a similar capability.
Massachusetts officials stressed that the new service is not intended as a step toward a vaccine mandate, which would require residents to show proof of vaccination for routine activities like dining in restaurants or going to the movies.
While Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced that many city businesses will be required to enforce a vaccine mandate for customers beginning on Jan. 15, Gov. Charlie Baker has opposed the idea of imposing a statewide mandate.
