Medicare is poised to make pivotal announcement on Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug

The Food and Drug Administration approved Aduhelm in June, making it the first new Alzheimer’s treatment since 2003. The authorization came over the objections of an independent panel of scientific advisers who cited scant evidence that the drug works and concerns about serious potential side effects.

Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people 65 and older, plans to issue a preliminary decision by Wednesday on whether to cover the medicine from the Cambridge drug maker, according to several people involved in the six-month review. About 80 percent of potential Aduhelm patients are old enough to receive Medicare, making the coverage decision crucial.

Federal officials this week are expected to make a long-awaited announcement that could help decide the fate of Aduhelm, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug, which costs over $28,000 annually and has stirred more controversy than any medication in years.

The decision immediately created an uproar. Three members of the advisory panel, including a Harvard Medical School professor, resigned in protest. Some private insurers said they would not cover Aduhelm, which was initially priced at $56,000 a year. A number of hospitals said they would not offer it. Congress launched an investigation. And it all stirred conflicting views from patients and families, who are desperate for a safe and effective treatment for Alzheimer’s. It is the most common form of dementia, a progressive and fatal disease that afflicts about 5.8 million Americans.

“Biogen and the FDA lighted a bright candle of hope for our entire community,” said Jim Taylor, a retired New York financial analyst who said his wife, Geri, began receiving Aduhelm for Alzheimer’s in 2015 in an early-stage clinical trial and that it slowed her cognitive decline.

“I very much understand and appreciate the view of the people who have felt this was the wrong decision,” said Taylor, who with his wife has spoken thousands of times about life with Alzheimer’s and received travel reimbursements and honoraria from Biogen and other drug firms. “But the decision has been made by the body that says yes or no, and now I don’t think anybody should be made to not have access to the drug.”

Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, the Harvard professor of medicine who resigned from the FDA advisory panel and called Aduhelm’s approval “perhaps the worst” drug authorization in the agency’s recent history, said Medicare shouldn’t pay for it.

“Medicare covers treatments that are ‘reasonable and necessary,’ and I don’t think the data related to aducanumab” ― the scientific name for Aduhelm ― “show that it is reasonable and necessary for the treatment of Alzheimer’s,” Kesselheim said in an e-mail.

Not long after the FDA approved Aduhelm, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services began a rare review called a “national coverage determination,” or NCD, to decide whether the government would cover the cost for beneficiaries. Biogen slashed the price of Aduhelm roughly in half last month amid anemic sales. Biogen’s chief executive, Michel Vounatsos, said his firm had “listened to the feedback of our stakeholders” and that “too many patients are not being offered the choice of Aduhelm due to financial considerations.”

Private health insurers typically take their cue from Medicare, but Massachusetts’s two biggest insurers, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Point32Health, said last year they won’t cover Aduhelm. At least 16 university affiliated hospital systems across the United States, including Mass General Brigham, said they have weighed the benefits and risks of the drug and won’t offer it to patients, according to a recent story published by STAT.

CMS is expected to make a final decision in April and could opt for full, limited, or no coverage. The agency has occasionally declined to provide Medicare coverage for an FDA-approved medical device or technology. But experts couldn’t cite a precedent for doing that with an approved drug.

“The fact that this drug is going through an NCD is pretty unusual to begin with,” said James Chambers, a researcher at the Center for the Evaluation of Value and Risk in Health at Tufts Medical Center. “To the best of my knowledge, this would be the first time CMS would decline to pay for a drug that the FDA has approved for all indications.”

Chambers and several other experts said they suspect Medicare may stake a middle ground and recommend “coverage with evidence development.” That means doctors could prescribe the drug and it would be covered by Medicare, but only for patients who participate in a follow-up clinical trial or at least allow their cases to be entered into a patient registry. That would enable regulators to monitor Aduhelm’s safety and effectiveness.

“It’s kind of the path of least resistance,” said Brian Skorney, an analyst at the investment bank Baird who believes Aduhelm doesn’t work and shouldn’t have been approved. He said Medicare has taken this approach 10 to 15 times with medical devices and technologies, including stem cell transplants, but almost never with a drug.

Executives at Biogen, which developed Aduhelm with its Japanese partner, Eisai, said that requiring more data to be collected would reduce the number of people who could get the medication. It could also hamper efforts by rival drug firms to win approval of two other medicines in clinical trials that work the same way and a fourth drug, called lecanemab, developed again by Biogen and Eisai.

All four drugs reduce a sticky protein called amyloid that clumps into plaques in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s. Some doctors believe amyloid buildup causes cognitive impairment, although that’s unproven and strongly contested by some experts.

Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, a neurologist who was paid by Biogen as a consultant to test Aduhelm at a Cleveland Clinic trial site in Las Vegas, opposes restricting Medicare coverage to participants in future studies. He said relatively few Black and Latino patients volunteer for clinical trials, and the studies seldom take place in rural areas.

“If there are many restrictions, right away it will be limited to university centers,” said Cummings.

But Dr. Peter Bach, who chairs a committee that advises Medicare on which treatments to cover ― a panel the agency didn’t consult on Aduhelm ― said concerns about inequities are “talking points” by Biogen and its allies. He said Medicare should cover the drug only for patients who agree to be in a rigorously run trial where Aduhelm would be compared with a placebo.

Aduhelm is a monoclonal antibody made from the immune cells of healthier older people and administered in monthly intravenous infusions. One of the most closely watched experimental drugs in recent history, it generated contradictory results in two late-stage clinical trials. In one study, those with Alzheimer’s given the drug declined 22 percent more slowly on average than those who received a placebo. The other trial failed to reach its goal.

In November 2020, the FDA advisory panel voted 10-0, with one panelist voting “uncertain,” that regulators shouldn’t approve the drug. In addition to the conflicting study results, the advisers were troubled that about 40 percent of patients who received the highest dose showed abnormalities on MRI scans, irregularities that indicated brain swelling or tiny hemorrhages.

More than three-quarters of those “amyloid-related imaging abnormalities” caused no symptoms. But about 6 percent of patients on the highest dose had to stop taking the drug. Biogen acknowledges that swelling is common, but says it usually goes away on its own and that doctors can manage the abnormalities with MRI scans.

The FDA has said that patients with mild Alzheimer’s-related dementia appear most likely to benefit from the drug. That’s about 1.5 million Americans.

Many analysts and scientific experts were stunned by Aduhelm’s approval, which came amid pressure from families of people with Alzheimer’s and their advocates. The FDA cleared the drug under a less common “accelerated approval pathway” reserved for medicines that fill a serious unmet need.

The FDA typically uses this approach when regulators are uncertain about the clinical benefits of a drug and rely on another measure that suggests it would help patients. In this case, that was Aduhelm’s reduction of amyloid plaques. That reduction, Biogen said, was “reasonably likely to predict” that the drug will benefit such patients.

Before Biogen slashed Aduhelms’s price, Medicare’s actuarial division imposed one of the biggest-ever increases in Medicare Part B premiums for 2022, partly as a result of a possible decision to cover the drug. Xavier Becerra, Health and Human Services secretary, on Monday ordered Medicare to reconsider the historic increase given the price cut.

The stakes of Medicare’s decision are huge for Biogen, which has repeatedly gained and shed billions of dollars in market value as Aduhelm’s fortunes have fluctuated. Given Aduhelm’s troubled launch, Biogen is already preparing for its largest-ever round of layoffs in which more than 1,000 employees are expected to lose their jobs, STAT reported last month. Biogen executives declined to comment on possible job cuts to The Boston Globe last week.









