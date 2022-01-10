Moderna says Omicron-specific vaccine won’t be ready before fall, data in young kids imminent

“We think, given that Omicron is really becoming the dominant variant everywhere, that providing an Omicron [component] in the potential fall 2022 vaccine ... is going to be important,” he said in a presentation at the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The Cambridge biotech company is continuing to move forward a booster candidate that is specific to the Omicron variant and a booster that is tailored to multiple variants. Bancel said Moderna is working closely with scientists and public health leaders around the world to identity what variants would be important to include in a new version of the vaccine.

As cases of the Omicron variant surge in the US, Moderna chief executive Stéphane Bancel said the company is still working on a potentially new version of its COVID-19 vaccine, which wouldn’t be available until the fall.

But he also said that the company has not yet made a definitive decision on which booster version it will pursue, and that it will continue to analyze real-world data on how its original vaccine is performing.

“We could of course keep making the current vaccine,” Bancel said.

Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the company’s Omicron booster would be “ready” for the public in March. But he said it is not clear whether the vaccine is needed.

As companies chart their booster plans, parents of young children are still waiting for a vaccine for children under 5 years old. Pfizer said in December that its vaccine for children ages 2 to 5 failed to provide enough protection, likely delaying potential approval. Bancel said Monday that the company’s data for younger children are imminent.

“We should get very soon data in the younger children that do not have access to the vaccine today,” Bancel said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Monday. “We [are] of course in... discussions with the FDA several times a week.”

This year Moderna expects to make 2 to 3 billion booster doses. The company said Monday that it has purchase agreements for its COVID-19 vaccine worth $18.5 billion in 2022, up from a previous estimate of $17 billion made during a November earnings call.

Bancel expressed caution about the need for an annual COVID booster, saying it may only be necessary for people over 50, those who are at high risk, and health care workers.

“Will 25-year-olds who are healthy want or need an annual booster? I think it’s too early to tell... Maybe every two years or four years,” he said.

However, he said Moderna’s top priority in 2022 is to work on what it calls a “pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine,” which would target several respiratory diseases. Bancel said that many governments have already expressed interest in a single vaccine for COVID-19 and the flu, since they worry it will be difficult to compel people to get both shots every winter.

“We want to provide a single-dose annual booster so that humans don’t get sick, hospitalized, or die of respiratory viruses,” he said. “We think this is within reach, and we won’t stop until this goal is achieved.”

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.