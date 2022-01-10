Audie Cornish joins CNN after leaving NPR and ‘All Things Considered’

Cornish will host a weekly CNN+ show and contribute to the streamer’s lineup of live programming. She will also host a new podcast for CNN Audio, and will appear on television reporting national, political, and breaking news, according to the network. She will start in February.

“I am very excited to join CNN and the CNN+ team. There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” Cornish said, according to the statement. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Former NPR host and Randolph native Audie Cornish is joining CNN as an anchor and correspondent for CNN+, a subscription streaming service due to launch this spring, according to a statement from the network.

Cornish worked as a reporter and host at NPR since 2005. She is well known as host of the network’s flagship news program “All Things Considered.” She started her career as a reporter for WBUR and the Associated Press in Boston and studied journalism at UMass Amherst.

“We are thrilled to welcome Audie to CNN+ and CNN Audio,” said Andrew Morse, executive vice president and chief digital officer of CNN said, according to the statement. “Her voice has been such an important part of the lives of so many people, and the perspective, integrity and grace that have been hallmarks of her career will make her such an important addition to our teams.”

Cornish’s interview subjects have ranged from Bruce Springsteen to former President Barack Obama to author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Cornish will be based in Washington, D.C., according to CNN.

Cornish announced last week that she would be leaving NPR to “stretch [her] wings and try something new.”

