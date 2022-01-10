Bob Saget loved Boston, and Boston loved Bob Saget. Here are a few stories.

On Saturday, Saget tweeted about Boston , confirming he’d be in town this spring. “Love and miss Boston!” he tweeted. “Will be awesome ... Hope to see you there.” Saget has had a number of notable runs in Boston that fans were quick to highlight in the wake of his passing.

Fans from all over are mourning the loss of Bob Saget, the beloved actor and comedian who died on Sunday at age 65 . The “Full House” star and host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz Carlton Orlando. Saget was there as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy” tour — which was set to come to Boston’s Wilbur Theatre on May 7.

Brian Rosenworcel, drummer for the Boston band Guster, recalled a show where Saget made a surprise appearance.

“I have a Bob Saget story to share,” Rosenworcel wrote on Twitter. “I never really met him. But in 2007 Guster was playing at the Boston Opera House. We noticed that Saget was performing at a sold out show at the Orpheum down the street, and we thought it’d be funny to invite him to appear on stage with us...”

Rosenworcel said the band reached out to Saget’s management to ask if he’d “burst through a Bob Saget banner” during their encore. “They told us to go ahead and make the banner,” Rosenworcel said, adding that the banner was “really homespun.”

Rosenworcel continued that when the encore arrived, the band realized they never clued in guitarist Adam Gardner on the plan. “We’re onstage getting the audience to chant ‘Bob! Bob! Bob!’ so that Bob Saget might magically burst through this oversized sheet of paper, and I can see Adam getting super annoyed.”

“He’s strumming his guitar super aggressively because he thinks this is a lame joke, an exercise in anti-climax. That we’ll have our bus driver or our guitar tech burst through and then play a deflated encore after riling up the crowd with an unfulfilled promise.

“Except Bob Saget actually burst through the banner. The crowd went [expletive] bananas,” Rosenworcel said, adding that the comedian then hugged lead singer Ryan Miller and shook the rest of the band members’ hands. The comedian told Miller, “This is awesome,” and walked off the stage. “That was it,” Rosenworcel said.

Many years later, Rosenworcel continued, Miller was “hanging in LA with mutual friend Jeff Garlin when Saget showed up.” After a while, Miller asked Saget if he remembered walking on stage at the 2007 Boston Opera House show.

“Saget lit up,” he tweeted, adding that the comedian said: “I got in a car which drove me to a venue, walked directly on stage, the crowd erupted, I walked off stage and got right back in a car. It was the best!”

“It really was,” Rosenworcel agreed. “RIP Bob Saget.”

The story was retweeted more than 5,000 times and had 39,000 likes as of Monday afternoon.

The Saget sagas continued to pour in from other local fans.

BostonTweet, a hugely popular local Twitter account, shared a moment from 2009 when the account’s founders “snuck in” to see Saget backstage at the Comedy Connection at the Wilbur Theatre.

“Shut up, I’m talking to people,” Saget called out as he opened the door to his dressing room to chat with the BostonTweet founders. Saget called the Wilbur “a fun place. I’m excited to get out there and talk to all of these people.”

Local comedian Pat McLoud also shared a memory on Facebook.

“Awhile back when I saw him in Boston, he was getting into his SUV. His security team told him it was time to go, I told him I was a comedian, he put his finger up and told his security team that he wasn’t ready to leave yet and that he wanted to talk to me,” McLoud wrote. He asked Saget for advice.

“He paused and said, ‘Hey kid, you have to think like a tank, there’s a million comics in this business, but you just have to focus on you and just plow through everyone like a tank!”

McLoud reflected that many years later, he was listening to a podcast where Saget revealed that same quote as the best advice that was ever given to him — by comic Rodney Dangerfield.

“Bob passed on Dangerfield’s advice to me that he gave him when he was starting out in the crazy world of standup,” McLoud wrote. “We definitely lost a legend.”

Radio station 100.7 WZLX shared a “Getting Coffee with Bob Saget” video from 2017 — a 6-minute Facebook live ahead of another one of Saget’s shows at the Wilbur.

Saget made his love for the Wilbur clear over the years. In 2019, he posted on Facebook, “Holy crap, I LOVED #TheWilburTheatre more tonight than ever in beloved Boston.”

And again in 2017.

“Thanks Boston,” he wrote, calling The Wilbur “amazing” — “one of my fave place[s] for comedy on earth.”

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.