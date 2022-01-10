Row 34 will open a fourth branch in Kendall Square this fall

Jeremy Sewall, chef at Row 34 in Burlington, poses for a portrait in the dining area of the restaurant last year.

Good restaurant news for a change: Seafood spot Row 34 will open a fourth location this fall at 314 Main St. in Cambridge’s Kendall Square. The oyster bar and restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, serving fresh fish. There are other Row 34 branches in Fort Point, Burlington, and Portsmouth, N.H.

Sewall said 80 percent of seafood was consumed in restaurants pre-pandemic, and that 90 percent of lobsters were consumed in restaurants. “Not many people would comfortably eat cooked seafood at home on a regular basis. They’d grill a steak or chicken. But now people are cooking at home more,” Sewall told the Globe.

For those who don’t feel like cooking seafood at home, Row 34 is known for creamy lobster rolls, lager-steamed mussels, and a strong beer list. Sewall previously ran Kenmore Square’s much-missed Island Creek Oyster Bar and Brookline’s Lineage.

