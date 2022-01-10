Boston Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to extreme cold, school officials say

School officials made the announcement on Twitter, saying the decision was made to keep everyone safe.

Boston Public Schools is cancelling classes on Tuesday, as extreme cold is expected to grip the region, marking the second time in less than a week the state’s largest school system will use a snow day.

Temperatures in Boston are expected to be in the low teens on Tuesday morning, although the wind chill is expected to make it feel much colder than that. Extreme cold often raises concerns about potentially exposing students to frost bite as they wait for school buses or walk to and from school. Those weather conditions can also create problems in getting buses to run in the mornings.

The cancellations come as Boston has been struggling to keep school buildings in operation amid a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the Omicron variant that caused about one thousand employees to miss work last week.

At Boston Latin School, for instance, staff and student attendance rates were running about 80 percent last week, and some classes were combined and held in the dining hall and auditorium, overseen by a team of substitute teachers and administrators, according to an e-mail sent to families last week.

On Sunday, Mayor Michelle Wu reiterated her request to the state to allow districts to have the flexibility to offer classes remotely when too many teachers are out sick. The state has taken a hard line on remote learning, forbidding districts this school year to move instruction online — except for in limited circumstances with the state’s approval.

