A child and a Boston police officer injured in two-vehicle crash in Roslindale

Three people, including a child and a Boston police officer, were injured during a two-vehicle crash in Roslindale involving a Boston police vehicle and a private vehicle Monday, police said.
The crash took place near the intersection of Cummins Highway and Sycamore Street around 7:39 a.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman.
An on-duty police officer was in the department vehicle. It was not known if it was a marked cruiser.
An adult and child were in the other vehicle, Watson said. The relationship between the child and adult was not available, police said.
All three people were transported to the hospital for evaluation with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the department.
No other information is currently available, police said.