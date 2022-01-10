A child and a Boston police officer injured in two-vehicle crash in Roslindale

Three people, including a child and a Boston police officer, were injured during a two-vehicle crash in Roslindale involving a Boston police vehicle and a private vehicle Monday, police said.

The crash took place near the intersection of Cummins Highway and Sycamore Street around 7:39 a.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman.

An on-duty police officer was in the department vehicle. It was not known if it was a marked cruiser.