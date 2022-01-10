Firefighters battle large blaze in Malden

The fire caused some nearby electric customers to lose power, officials said. National Grid temporarily de-energized a power line that caused an outage for North Medford residents, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said on Twitter.

Malden police advised drivers to avoid Glenwood Street at Washington and Winter streets because of road closures due to the fire. “Please avoid the area,” police said on Twitter at 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters were battling a blaze in a large building in Malden amid bitter cold on Monday evening, officials said.

Images broadcast on television news programs and shared on social media showed large flames shooting out of a three-story building that includes the Oak Grove Laundry Center on the first floor. There was a large number of firefighters present, with a ladder truck in use and hoses snaking across the roadways.

Advertisement

Malden police and fire officials were not immediately available for comment. No further information was available.





Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.