Former Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School wrestler dies while skiing in New Hampshire

Sam Forman was a member of the class of 2014, according to Joel Mode, an assistant coach for Lincoln-Sudbury wrestling.

A former Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School wrestler died while skiing in New Hampshire over the weekend, school officials said.

“Sam epitomized everything we ask for in an LS Wrestler: tough, resilient, coachable, hard working, and a leader on and off the mat,” Mode wrote. “He was a team captain, had a career record if 104-27, and was a Sectional Champ, State and All State Placer in 2014. I am heart broken for the Forman family and send my deepest condolences to them.”

Mode said Forman was brand new to the sport of wrestling when he started in the ninth grade.

“He came in as an eager eyed freshman and we watched him grow and mature to become the epitome of what we look for in a student athlete,” Mode said in a phone interview. “He turned himself into being a really good wrestler.”

Mode said coaches hold Forman up as an example to other wrestlers. “We hold up Sam to this day... this is what you can do to put your mind to it,” he said.

Peter Elenbaas, an associate principal at Lincoln-Sudbury, was the athletic director when Forman was a student-athlete. He said Forman had an exemplary work ethic and possessed a great deal of enthusiasm and dedication to the sport.

“He checked all the boxes of what you want a kid to grow into as a senior,” Elenbaas said in a phone interview. “Sam was a terrific wrestler. The team was exceptional when he was here, and Sam was a big part of it. He was a hard working kid who represented the school well....This is such a tragedy.”

Officials at Loon Mountain Resort said a guest was found unresponsive on a trail Saturday but would not provide the identity of the individual. As of Monday morning, New Hampshire State Police and the Lincoln N.H. Police Department would not provide any information about the incident.

