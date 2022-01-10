Hull man held without bail after he allegedly crashed stolen truck, killing passenger, then broke into home

Karl Sault, 40, is facing more than 15 charges for the Thursday incidents in Hull, including assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, assault and battery on a family member, simple assault, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of malicious destruction of property, the district attorney’s office said in a statement Monday.

A Hull man who allegedly stole a pickup truck and crashed it, killing his passenger, and then broke into a nearby home last week is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.

He is also charged with felony breaking and entering in the nighttime, misdemeanor breaking and entering, kidnapping, witness intimidation, property damage to intimidate, vandalism, disturbing the peace, and a penalty enhancement for being a habitual criminal, according to the statement.

Sault pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday, the district attorney’s office said.

Hull police received a 911 call at about 10:09 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man stole a Ford F-150 pickup truck from the lot of an auto body shop on Nantasket Avenue, according to the statement.

After police issued an alert, an officer spotted the truck on Nantasket Avenue and tried to pull it over, the district attorney’s office said.

Sault, who was allegedly driving, crashed into a utility pole on Rockaway Avenue after he appeared to lose control of the truck, according to the statement. He then allegedly fled on foot.

The truck’s passenger, Michael Peters, 52, of Hull, was pronounced dead at the scene, the district attorney’s office said.

Police received four 911 calls shortly after the crash reporting a domestic assault and home invasion on Avalon Drive, near where the crash occurred, the district attorney’s office said. Hull police went to the home and arrested Sault for assault, according to the statement.

The incidents remain under investigation by State Police assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office, Hull police, and State Police evidence and crash reconstruction specialists.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.