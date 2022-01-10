It’s going to be wicked cold. The T says your commute could be longer as a result

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is warning travelers to allow for extra time in their commutes early this week as the Boston area anticipates icy conditions and extra cold temperatures starting Monday evening.

Since Friday’s storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas, the MBTA has been working to clear the transit system of any ice and keep its buses and trains in working condition. Now, with temperatures as cold as eight degrees predicted for Tuesday, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak warned travelers to take precautions.

“Because of the extremely cold temperatures anticipated this week, we want to encourage our customers to dress warmly, allow for extra travel time, and be mindful of icy conditions,” Poftak said in a statement. “The safety of its customers and employees continues to be the first priority for the MBTA.”