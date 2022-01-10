Johnston might replace one Mayor Polisena with another Mayor Polisena

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 2,798.9 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

In a year that will see all five statewide offices on the ballot and a hotly contested race for Providence mayor, you probably aren’t going to hear much about another intriguing campaign that is unfolding quietly in the town of Johnston.

Mayor Joseph Polisena Sr. is term-limited, and now his son, Joseph Polisena Jr., is emerging as the frontrunner to succeed his dad in Town Hall. The Polisenas are moderate Democrats.

Polisena Jr., an attorney who currently works as deputy counsel to Governor Dan McKee, reported last week that he is now sitting on $156,749, a sizeable campaign war chest in a town of roughly 30,000 residents.

He raised $63,000 between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, with donations coming from Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey, and Senators Frank Lombardi, Frank Ciccone, Stephen Archambault, and Roger Picard. Other prominent donors included the Johnston firefighters’ union, Narragansett Bay Commission Chairman Vin Mesolella, and lobbyists Zach Darrow and Peter Baptista.

Johnston hasn’t had an open mayor’s seat since 2006, and Polisena Sr., who was a state senator at the time, walked into office without facing a competitive primary or a general election that year.

Town residents typically elect Democrats locally, but they backed Republican Donald Trump for president in 2016 and 2020. Voters have also backed four Republicans for governor since 2008.

It’s unclear if Polisena Jr. will face any competition this year, although he said last week he is preparing for opponents. He said he plans to formally announce his campaign in March.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ A Providence high school chemistry teacher is allowing her students to attend class through Zoom in order to prevent learning loss as COVID cases surge - even though the district is marking them absent from in-person learning. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island’s COVID-19 modeling shows cases peaking this week, followed by steady, significant declines, according to the Department of Health. Read more.

⚓ After a decade of stalled attempts, the General Assembly last year removed legislators from the business of deciding who performs individual marriage ceremonies. But after convening for the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers promptly did exactly that for a wedding in Middletown. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Dr. Jason Iannuccilli, co-founder of PureVita Labs, a West Warwick-based cannabis testing and analytics laboratory. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

