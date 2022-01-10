Man, 29, dies after Christmas morning shooting in Worcester

A 29-year-old man died two weeks after he was shot early Christmas morning at a party, Worcester police said Monday.

The man, whose identity was not released, died from his injuries on Saturday, Worcester police said in a statement.

Police responded at about 4:40 a.m. on Dec. 25 to the third floor of a building on Webster Street for the report of a gunshot victim, according to the statement. The location appeared to be hosting “an after-hours party,” police said.