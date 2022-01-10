Mayor Wu says 83 people have already moved from Mass. and Cass to new housing, with room for more before crews clear tent this week

Wu remained committed to clearing out the tents by Wednesday’s self-imposed deadline, citing public safety and health issues, particularly as sub-freezing temperatures arrived.

Wu said at a City Hall news conference that officials have created enough new housing units to accommodate the roughly 145 people who were sleeping at the encampments overnight during a recent survey of the area, known to be the epicenter of the region’s opioid epidemic.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that 83 people living in the tent encampments in the area known as Mass. and Cass have been moved out to new housing as the city prepares to clear the tents on Wednesday.

But she emphasized a public health-led approach, and said people will be offered housing. Over the last several weeks, the city has created transitional housing units at the EnVision Hotel in Mission Hill, at a pop-up cabin community in Jamaica Plain, and at the vacant Roundhouse hotel at Massachusetts Avenue, not far from the encampments.

“The encampments that we see and that some individuals have been living in for a number of years at this point, are not a safe or healthy place for anyone to be living,” Wu said. “We’re really approaching past the point of urgency here.”

Also, the city-run homeless shelter at 112 Southampton Street and a shelter run by the Pine Street Inn will create what is known as low-threshold space, allowing people who are not yet sober to stay at the shelters. Conditions of sobriety have deterred people from seeking shelter before.

Wu said police and public health workers will also be involved in the cleanup.

Wednesday, but she said the goal is to move people to housing, not to involve law enforcement.













