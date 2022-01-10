New judges add to diversity of R.I. judiciary

Their appointments — coupled with the retirement of the first Black Family Court judge, Rossie Lee Harris Jr. — bring the number state judges of color from seven to eight, representing 12.7 percent of the 63 judges on the state Supreme, Superior, Family, District, and Workers’ Compensation courts, court officials said.

Shilpa Naik became the first Indian-Asian American on the Family Court after serving as a court-appointed special advocate, and William J. Trezvant, who is Black and chairman of the Thurgood Marshall Law Society in Rhode Island, became a District Court judge.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee on Monday swore in five new Rhode Island judges, adding two people of color to a state judiciary that has often found diversity in short supply.

That proportion lags behind the increasing diversity of Rhode Island’s population, which saw the percentage of residents identifying as white drop by 8.6 percent in the 2020 census — going from 81.4 percent in 2010 to 71.3 percent. The state is now 16.6 percent Latino or Hispanic, 5.7 Black or African-American, 3.6 percent Asian, and 0.7 percent American Indian or Alaska Native.

“We have a long way to go,” said Jim Vincent, president of the Providence branch of the NAACP. But he said he was “thrilled” to be at the State House for Trezvant’s swearing-in ceremony.

“People have to feel that institutions represent them,” Vincent said. “They need to see themselves represented to have full faith and confidence in the institution. About one-third of the state are people of color, so it’s important to have that large segment of the population have confidence in our institutions, especially the judiciary.”

Professor Michael J. Yelnosky, former dean of the Roger Williams University School of Law, said the proportion of state judges of color was below 6 percent not that long ago.

“It’s progress — it’s important to acknowledge that,” he said. “But make no mistake, there is still plenty of work to be done.”

Yelnosky said he remains “cautiously optimistic” because the ranks of Rhode Island lawyers are growing more diverse. “And we can look forward, I hope, to a day when we get closer to a judiciary that reflects the diversity of the Rhode Island population,” he said.

Yelnosky said former Governor Gina M. Raimondo was “explicit” about making the state judiciary more diverse, and in December 2020 she appointed the first Black justice on the Rhode Island Supreme Court, Melissa A. Long.

McKee, a fellow Democrat, became governor in March after Raimondo was named US secretary of commerce. “And I think it is promising to see the new governor making diversity an important part of his selection process,” Yelnosky said.

Adding judges of color now will help grow the “pipeline” of diverse judicial candidates because “people who are interested can see themselves in these positions,” he said.

In addition to Naik and Trezvant, the governor swore in Superior Court Judge Kevin F. McHugh, who filled the vacancy that Long left when she joined the Supreme Court. He also swore in Family Court Judge Jeanine Perella McConaghy and Workers’ Compensation Court Judge George J. Lazieh during ceremonies in the State Room of the State House.

“I am deeply honored to swear in a qualified and respected group of judges to serve with integrity in Rhode Island’s judicial system,” McKee said. “These judges have spent decades practicing law, and I am confident that their diverse knowledge and experiences have prepared them to fairly interpret the law and uphold justice in our state.”

John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said diversifying the judiciary was one of the original purposes of the judicial merit-selection process, which Rhode Island adopted in 1994 following a series of scandals involving state judges. “It has taken a quarter-century, but we are finally seeing that happen,” he said.

Marion said one of Raimondo’s “most important legacies” was diversifying the judiciary. “And it is great to see that continue after she has moved on from being governor,” he said. “Now, it is becoming routine to see people of color appointed to the bench. We are starting to see a truly more diverse bench.”

State judges receive lifetime appointments. Superior and Family court judges make $170,545 a year. District and Workers’ Compensation court judges make $165,158 a year.

