Police end search at Manchester, N.H., former home of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery

Manchester, N.H., police have concluded their search of the home where missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery once lived, officials said Monday.

The house at 77 Gilford St. was searched over the weekend as well as on Jan. 2, according to a statement released by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Montgomery lived at the Gilford Street address before she disappeared more than two years ago. The current residents do not have a connection to her and have cooperated with law enforcement, the Globe reported.