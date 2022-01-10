Police end search at Manchester, N.H., former home of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery

Manchester, N.H., police have concluded their search of the home where missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery once lived, officials said Monday.
The house at 77 Gilford St. was searched over the weekend as well as on Jan. 2, according to a statement released by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.
Montgomery lived at the Gilford Street address before she disappeared more than two years ago. The current residents do not have a connection to her and have cooperated with law enforcement, the Globe reported.
The investigation into the girl’s disappearance began in November, after Montgomery’s mother, Crystal Renee Sorey, called Manchester police. Sorey had last talked with the child around Easter 2019. Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, has had custody of her since February 2019, officials said.
The ongoing investigation led to the arrest of Adam Montgomery last week. He is facing multiple charges, including felony second-degree assault against Harmony in 2019.
His wife, Kayla Montgomery, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a felony count of welfare fraud for allegedly taking benefits meant for Harmony.
Officials did not release any further information Monday, and the search for Harmony is ongoing.
Law enforcement is asking for anyone with information to call or text the investigation’s 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060, the statement read.
