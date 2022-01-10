These maps show just how cold it’s about to get in Mass.

In Boston, forecasters predict the city will see a maximum high temperature near 11 degrees, but wind chills are expected to be as low as minus 8 degrees.

An “arctic blast” is expected to bring “frigid temperatures and breezy winds” to the region on Tuesday, ushering in the chilliest temperatures of the season so far, forecasters with the National Weather Service are warning.

It’s time to bundle up. The coldest temperatures of the season are arriving to Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The cold front will be around for a relatively short period of time, likely a 30-hour period, said Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to be the warmest of the day Tuesday toward midnight, when it will be about 20 degrees in Boston, before dropping into the morning.

However the wind chill, or how cold people feel when they’re outside, is expected to reach below-zero in the mid- to late-morning hours, forecasters said.

In Boston, wind chills are expected to reach 5 to 10 degrees below zero, Simpson said.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for parts of western and central Massachusetts, where wind chills could reach as low as 20 degrees below zero, forecasters said.

In Pittsfield, the minimum wind chill is 13 degrees below zero, while North Adams could reach wind chill values of 17 below zero, forecasters said. Anywhere west of the Interstate 495 will likely be in the single digits on Tuesday, Simpson said.

The high temperature in Pittsfield is forecast to reach just 7 degrees on Tuesday, according to the weather service, but forecasters said they “can’t rule out some negative single digits in the highest elevations of the Berkshires.”

For those in the regions under the advisory, forecasters are warning that the wind chill could cause frostbite on their skin if they’re exposed for 30 minutes. People should use caution while traveling outside in those areas, including wearing appropriate clothing, gloves, and hats, forecasters said.

