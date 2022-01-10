At the US attorney’s office, a team of rivals

One of the smartest, savviest things Rollins did as district attorney was to make Dan Mulhern her first assistant. Mulhern was an accomplished, widely respected prosecutor, and the idea that the DA’s office was going to become some outpost of ultralefty “let ‘em all go” virtue signaling while he was first assistant was patently ridiculous.

Those like Cotton, who tried to block her appointment , think she’ll turn the federal prosecutors office into a satellite of the ACLU. They thought the same when Rollins took over as district attorney in Suffolk County.

Rachael Rollins was sworn in Monday as US attorney for Massachusetts, and hopefully there was someone in Arkansas feeding Senator Tom Cotton ibuprofen to ward off the chronic pain he and Rollins’ critics have endured by clutching so desperately at their absurd prejudgment of her.

In choosing Josh Levy as her first assistant, Rollins has again demonstrated she’s not nearly as radical as her enemies portray her, and that she intends to staff her office with professional prosecutors, not professional ideologues.

Levy started off in private practice, then spent seven years in the US attorney’s office between 1997 and 2004, working on complex financial cases. He spent the next 17 years at Ropes & Gray, focusing on white collar defense and civil litigation, particularly in the pharmaceutical and medical device areas.

With Rollins, Levy was one of the finalists for US attorney considered by the Biden administration. Presidents traditionally defer to the district’s senators, and both Ed Markey and Liz Warren are big Rollins fans. Rollins’ decision to focus on violent crime as DA and not prosecute categories of nonviolent crime drew critics, but violent crime in Boston dropped even as it rose dramatically in many American cities. Property crime declined, too.

Together, Rollins and Levy will be not only a team of rivals, but also a formidable leadership team.

It says something about Rollins that she would reach out to Levy, and it says something about Levy, that he would not only take the position as number two in the office he wanted to lead, but that he would take such a huge pay cut by leaving Ropes & Gray, where he was a managing partner.

The partnering of Rollins and Levy harkens back some 40 years, when Bill Weld became US attorney and asked Mark Wolf to become deputy US attorney in his office. Weld and Wolf were rivals for the top job.

Weld recognized in Wolf, a special assistant to Attorney General Ed Levi who was tasked with restoring integrity to the Justice Department in the aftermath of Watergate, someone who complemented his strengths and shored up his weaknesses.

Wolf, former chief judge and now senior judge for the US District Court in Boston, remembers that when Weld first approached him about being his number two, he wasn’t inclined to do it. But they talked about a shared vision for the office, especially a nonpartisan hiring policy and a desire to focus on corruption.

They hired lawyers who not only became accomplished prosecutors but later became leaders in law enforcement, the judiciary and government: former FBI director Bob Mueller, US District Judge Patti Saris, the late SJC Chief Justice Ralph Gants, the late SJC Justice Martha Sosman, former SJC Justice Robert Cordy, Mark Robinson, chief of staff when Weld was elected governor.

It was an extraordinary team of lawyers assembled by a team of former rivals.

Wolf sees a lot of similarities in what he and Weld did back then and what Rollins and Levy will try to do now.

“There was controversy over Rachael Rollins setting priorities in the DA’s office,” he said. “In the US attorney’s office, it’s particularly important to set priorities.”

Wolf said US attorneys are largely autonomous.

“She’s been very concerned about wrongful convictions,” Wolf said. “I hope she’ll continue to be alert to that.”

More importantly, Wolf said, Rollins and Levy seem to complement each other. Coming from someone who lived through something a lot like it, that’s a big compliment.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.