‘A very good day’: Rachael Rollins sworn in as US Attorney for Massachusetts

On Twitter, Rollins noted that she took office on her father’s birthday, tweeting, “Happy Birthday Dad. Your present is waiting at the Moakley Courthouse. Love you.”

Rollins, who stepped down as Suffolk District Attorney last week, was sworn in as the state’s top federal prosecutor by US District Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV during a small, private ceremony at the federal courthouse in Boston.

Rachael Rollins made history Monday as the first Black woman to serve as US Attorney for Massachusetts.

US Senator Edward Markey, who had lobbied for Rollins’s appointment, posted on Twitter that it was “a very good day” and that Rollins “carries with her a powerful record of transforming criminal justice systems so that they deliver true justice.”

Rollins, a former federal prosecutor who as district attorney oversaw a number of progressive reforms, was nominated by President Joseph Biden in July and faced a contentious, partisan battle in the Senate. She was narrowly confirmed last month, with all Republicans voting against her and Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

After her confirmation, Rollins said she has dedicated much of her career to public service and that “leading the US Attorney’s office is a profound honor, and I pledge to serve with continued zeal and passion for justice.”

Rollins became the first woman elected as Suffolk district attorney after winning in a landslide in 2018, and was also the first woman of color to hold the position of district attorney in Massachusetts. She had previously worked as general counsel for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and the Massachusetts Port Authority. She was an assistant US attorney in Boston from 2007 to 2011, working in both the civil and criminal divisions.





