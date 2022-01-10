Westborough police officer, driver injured in three-vehicle crash

Two people, including a Westborough police officer, were injured Monday afternoon when a vehicle hit a marked police cruiser from behind, the Westborough Police Department said on Twitter.

The officer was struck from behind at around 12:25 p.m. on Turnpike Road while stopped at a red light, police said, and the cruiser then hit the car in front of it.

Police said the officer exited the vehicle and aided those involved in the crash.