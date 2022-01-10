Westborough police officer, driver injured in three-vehicle crash

Two people, including a Westborough police officer, were injured Monday afternoon when a vehicle hit a marked police cruiser from behind, the Westborough Police Department said on Twitter.
The officer was struck from behind at around 12:25 p.m. on Turnpike Road while stopped at a red light, police said, and the cruiser then hit the car in front of it.
Police said the officer exited the vehicle and aided those involved in the crash.
The officer and the driver of the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Westborough Police were not immediately available for comment. The cause of the crash is unknown.
