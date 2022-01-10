Apartment door in Bronx building may have let thick smoke spread, mayor says

“It appears the ability to have the smoke spread is due to the door being open,” Adams said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday.

The fire was started by a malfunctioning space heater in the bedroom of a third-floor apartment Sunday. Fire officials say the door of the apartment did not close as residents fled, and that allowed smoke to spread throughout the building.

NEW YORK — Officials are investigating if a “maintenance issue” with an apartment door may have allowed thick smoke from a fire that killed 17 people, including eight children, to spread throughout a high-rise building in the Bronx, Mayor Eric Adams and the city’s fire commissioner said Monday.

“There may have been a maintenance issue with this door, and that is going to be part of the ongoing investigation,” he added.

Officials initially said Sunday that 19 people were killed in connection with the fire, but Adams revised the number to 17 at a news conference Monday.

The city’s fire commissioner, Daniel A. Nigro, said that “there was a bit of a double count” Sunday. But he also cautioned that the death toll could rise, as many of those who were taken to the hospital Sunday were still “fighting for their lives on Monday.”

Nigro said that although the fire was contained to the hallway just outside the apartment where it started, smoke that traveled through the building was what caused “the deaths and the serious injuries.” None appeared to be caused by burns.

He added that the stairwell in the building was “very dangerous” because of an open door. Both the door on the apartment where the fire started and a door to the stairwell on the 15th floor were left open and were “not functioning as they should,” Nigro said.

New York City law requires apartment doors to automatically close. Adams and Nigro said the apartments in the building did have self-closing doors.

Fire Department investigators tested most of the doors in the building in the course of their investigation Sunday, the fire official said, and most were found to have automatically closed properly. However, the door at the apartment where the fire started — and doors at a handful of other units — did not close as designed, the official said.

The building’s owners said in an e-mail that all of the doors were self-closing, as required. Maintenance staff repaired a lock on the door where the fire started in July, and at the time, “the self-closing mechanism” was checked and found to operate properly, they said.

At the news conference, Adams said the city planned to increase awareness efforts to make sure residents close the door to their apartments if they are fleeing a fire. The city’s schools chancellor, David Banks, said he had asked principals to distribute fire safety messages in public schools.

The fire was mostly contained to the apartment where the space heater was as well as an adjacent hallway, but the smoke spread throughout all 19 floors in the building.

“It was the smoke that took these lives, not the fire itself,” Adams said on 1010 WINS.

Fire officials say the space heater that malfunctioned may have been running uninterrupted for several days. The heat was working in the apartment, but the heater was being used as a supplement, fire officials said Sunday.