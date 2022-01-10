List of winners (and nominees) at Sunday’s 79th Golden Globe Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — List of winners at Sunday’s 79th Golden Globe Awards, which were announced via social media after the ceremony lost its broadcaster due to issues with its host, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
MOVIES
Best picture, drama: “The Power of the Dog”
Nominees: “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Dune,” “King Richard.”
Best picture, musical or comedy: “West Side Story”
Nominees: “Cyrano,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Licorice Pizza,” “tick, tick...Boom!”
Best actress, drama: Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Nominees: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.”
Best actor, drama: Will Smith, “King Richard”
Nominees: Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”; Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch “The Power of the Dog”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Best actress, musical or comedy: Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”
Nominees: Marion Cotillard, “Annette”; Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”; Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up,” Emma Stone, “Cruella”
Best actor, musical or comedy: Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…Boom!”
Nominees: Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”; Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano,” Cooper Hoffman “Licorice Pizza”; Anthony Ramos “In the Heights”
Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Nominees: Caitriona Balfe “Belfast”; Kirsten Dunst “The Power of the Dog”; Aunjaune Ellis “King Richard”; Ruth Negga “Passing”
Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Nominees: Ben Affleck “The Tender Bar”; Jamie Dornan “Belfast”; Ciaran Hinds “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur “CODA”
Animated: “Encanto”
Nominees: “Flee,” “Luca,” “My Sunny Maad,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Non-English Language: “Drive My Car,” Japan
Nominees: “Compartment No. 6″ (Finland/Russia/Germany); “The Hand of God” (Italy); “A Hero” (France/Iran); “Parallel Mothers” (Spain)
Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Nominees: Paul Thomas Anderson “Licorice Pizza”; Jane Campion “The Power of the Dog”; Adam McKay “Don’t Look Up”; Aaron Sorkin “Being the Ricardos”
Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Nominees: Kenneth Branagh “Belfast,” Maggie Gyllenhaal “The Lost Daughter,” Steven Spielberg “West Side Story”; Dennis Villeneuve “Dune”
Original song: “No Time to Die,” Billie Eilish
Nominees: Be Alive, “King Richard,” Dos Oruguitas, “Encanto”; Down to Joy, “Belfast”; Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) “Respect”
Original score: Hans Zimmer, “Dune”
Nominees: Alexandre Desplat “The French Dispatch”; Germaine Franco “Encanto”; Jonny Greenwood “The Power of the Dog”; Albert Iglesias “Parallel Mothers”
___
TELEVISION
Drama series: “Succession”
Nominees: “Lupin,” “The Morning Show,” “Pose,” “Squid Games”
Comedy series: “Hacks”
Nominees: “The Great,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Ted Lasso”
Limited Series: “The Underground Railroad.”
Nomineess: “Dopesick,” “Impeachment: An American Crime Story,” “Maid,” “Mare of Easttown”
Actress, drama series: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”
Uzo Aduba “In Treatment”; Jennifer Aniston “The Morning Show”; Christine Baranski “The Good Fight”; Elizabeth Moss “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Actor, drama series: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Nominees: Brian Cox “Succession”; Lee Jung-Jae “Squid Games”; Biller Porter “Pose”, Omar Sy “Lupin”
Actress, comedy or musical series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”
Nominees: Hannah Einbinder “Hacks”; Elle Fanning “The Great”; Issa Rae “Insecure”; Tracee Ellis Ross “Black-ish”
Actor, comedy or musical series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Nominees: Anthony Anderson “Black-ish”; Nicholas Hoult “The Great”; Steve Martin “Only Murders in the BUilding”; Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building”
Actress, limited series: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Nominees: Jessica Chastain “Scenes From a Marriage”; Cynthia Erivo “Genuis: Aretha”; Elizabeth Olsen “WandaVision”; Margaret Qualley “Maid”
Actor, limited series: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Nominees: Paul Bettany “WandaVision”; Oscar Isaac “Scenes From a Marridage”; Ewan McGregor “Halston”; Tahar Rahim “The Serpent”
Supporting actor: O Yeung-su, “Squid Game”
Nominees: Billy Crudup “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin “Succession”; Mark Duplass “The Morning Show”; Brett Goldstein “Ted Lasso”
Supporting actress: Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Nominees: Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus”; Kaitlyn Dever “Dopesick”; Andie MacDowell “Maid”; Hannah Waddingham “Ted Lasso”
Brittany Bowker of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.