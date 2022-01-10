Moderna says it has $18.5 billion in vaccine orders for 2022

Moderna Inc. said it has signed vaccine purchase agreements worth $18.5 billion for this year, along with options for another $3.5 billion, including booster shots.

In a statement on Monday, the company also said 2021 product sales would be $17.5 billion, slightly higher than the average analyst estimate of $17 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Additionally, the company said that it shipped 807 million vaccine doses in 2021. Previously, it had said it would deliver between 700 milion and 800 million doses.

The advance purchase agreements for 2022 are up from $17 billion worth of commitments it had announced last year. Analysts were expecting $19.3 billion in Moderna Covid vaccine sales for 2022, according to a Bloomberg survey of analyst estimates.