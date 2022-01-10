fb-pixel Skip to main content

Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies

By Andrew Dalton and Brian Melley The Associated Press,Updated January 10, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Robert Durst looked back during his murder trial in Los Angeles on March 2020.
Robert Durst looked back during his murder trial in Los Angeles on March 2020.Robyn Beck/pool/file

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, has died. He was 78.

Durst died in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, his attorney Chip Lewis said. He said it was from natural causes due to a number of health issues.

Durst was convicted in September of shooting Susan Berman at point-blank range in 2000 at her Los Angeles home. He was sentenced to life Oct. 14. Two days later, he was hospitalized with COVID-19, his trial attorney Dick DeGuerin said.

Advertisement

This breaking news story will be updated.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video