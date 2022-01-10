Bruins’ plans for Tuukka Rask remain up in the air

That discussion, added Cassidy, would be Tuesday (a non-game day) or Wednesday. The Bruins will face the Canadiens at the Garden Wednesday night, followed by the Flyers here Thursday.

“Providence’s next game is Friday,” coach Bruce Cassidy noted during his day-of-game Zoomer, ahead of the evening’s matchup with the Capitals in Washington. “So we’ll have to discuss whether that’s in play, or if [he goes] right into our net at some point.”

There remained not a trace of white smoke billowing above the Bruins net Monday, leaving open for another day the question of how soon veteran goalie Tuukka Rask will sign a new contract and just when he will see game action again as a varsity stopper.

Rask was on track to play over the weekend, be it for one or two games, with AHL Providence, but both games were scrubbed because of COVID concerns with the Lehigh Valley roster.

The winningest goalie in franchise history, Rask, 34, was on the ice again with Providence for a workout Saturday, but he has yet to play a tuneup game in the minors.

If Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, the coaching staff, and Rask all agree that a game in the minors remains essential, he could suit up Friday in Providence vs. Hartford.

On Saturday, the Bruins will face the Nashville Predators in a matinee at the Garden. The question then could become whether to start Rask less than 24 hours later.

It also remains a possibility that Rask signs his new deal with Sweeney, skips the minor fine tuning, and jumps back into the Boston lineup earlier in the week, be it against Montreal or the Flyers.

“The biggest thing for me was, if I feel great, I want to try to come back,” Rask said late last week, prior to his game with Providence getting scrubbed. “If I heal properly, I want to come back.

“Only thing at this point, I want to help out. I am not looking for a big contract, like I said before. I just want to come help out the guys and do my part that way.”

Rask last season finished out his eight-year, $56 million contract, became an unrestricted free agent, and then underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn hip labrum. Provided he comes to terms on a new deal — perhaps for a prorated $3 million? — he will not have to clear NHL waivers prior to rejoining the Bruins.

Meanwhile, Cassidy on Monday morning named Linus Ullmark his starter in net vs. the Capitals. Ullmark, backed up by rookie Jeremy Swayman, was in net for the 5-2 thumping of the Lightning Saturday night in Tampa, his sixth start over the last nine games.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.