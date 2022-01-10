A closer look at the coach/general manager firings around the NFL

▪ Broncos: One of the least-shocking moves was coach Vic Fangio getting fired Sunday. Fangio never had much of a chance in his three seasons, as his starting quarterbacks were an aging Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, and Teddy Bridgewater. But Fangio wasn’t a miracle worker, either, finishing with a 19-30 record and no playoff appearances.

The Dolphins’ decision to fire Brian Flores is examined elsewhere . Let’s look at the other vacancies created on “Black Monday,” plus the openings in Jacksonville and Las Vegas created earlier this season:

When it’s time to fire a coach or general manager, NFL teams don’t hesitate. The Broncos, Bears, Vikings, and Dolphins fired their head coaches within 24 hours of their final game of the 2021 season. The Vikings, Bears, and Giants also quickly moved on from their GMs.

The Broncos are in the midst of the worst drought in the organization’s history, with five straight losing seasons and six straight years without the playoffs. The status quo would simply not suffice.

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo reportedly is one of the candidates the Broncos are interested in.

▪ Vikings: Another move that lacked suspense was coach Mike Zimmer getting fired Monday after eight seasons. Zimmer had a nice run in Minnesota, reaching the playoffs three times and playing in a conference championship game. But the Vikings have missed the playoffs two years in a row, and Zimmer’s tenure seemed to have run its course.

What was surprising, though, was the Vikings also firing general manager Rick Spielman after 16 years in the front office, including the last 10 as GM. The Vikings have been competitive over the past two decades, but are 0-2 in conference championship games. As with Zimmer, perhaps it was just a time for a change. Spielman also is responsible for signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a massive contract, which has resulted in only one playoff appearance in four seasons.

Whoever is the new coach and GM will have to figure out what to do with Cousins, who is on the books for $35 million fully guaranteed next season.

▪ Bears: The third move that everyone saw coming was the firing of coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace. Nagy actually made the playoffs twice in his four seasons, but the Bears got progressively worse in his tenure, culminating in this year’s 6-11 season. Nagy failed to get much out of Mitchell Trubisky and struggled with rookie Justin Fields at quarterback.

Pace was the Bears GM for seven seasons, and produced just one winning season and no playoff wins. He also chose Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. The bigger surprise was that the Bears stayed with Pace for so long despite that massive whiff.

The Bears have been linked to Jim Harbaugh, who played in Chicago. But they may struggle to find top candidates. While Fields is a promising young player, the front office is notoriously stingy and dysfunctional. Why let the coach and GM trade away a future first-round pick, draft a developmental quarterback, then fire them after just one season?

Nagy and Pace deserved more time to see the Fields experiment through, or, more appropriately, they should have been fired last year.

▪ Giants: General manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement after Sunday’s game. The Giants went 19-36 in his four seasons, and he’ll never live down the decision to draft a running back with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018 (Saquon Barkley) instead of quarterback Josh Allen or any number of premier players including Quenton Nelson or Bradley Chubb.

Inexplicably, coach Joe Judge remained employed as of Monday despite his 10-23 record in two years. This season was an embarrassment, as the Giants went 4-13, were 31st in points scored, and played like they had quit on their coaches.

And Judge was a train wreck, embarrassing himself on a weekly basis with bizarre rants during press conferences and earning no respect among fellow coaches by taking several potshots at opponents.

The GM opening won’t be very attractive if they are keeping Judge. If they do keep the coach, they may just have to promote someone from within and give everyone one last chance in 2022.

▪ Jaguars: Interim head coach Darrell Bevell is going to interview soon, and the Jaguars may be better off keeping him for another season. They seem intent on retaining GM Trent Baalke, which is likely going to prevent them from getting a crack at the top candidates. Trevor Lawrence is a promising young quarterback, but no coach with leverage wants to be put in an arranged marriage with a GM.

Did you know that the last five years in which Baalke was a general manager ended with the head coach getting fired? With the Jaguars, it was Urban Meyer in 2021 and Doug Marrone in 2020. With the 49ers, it was Chip Kelly in 2016, Jim Tomsula in 2015, and Jim Harbaugh in 2014.

▪ Raiders: The Raiders have had a head coaching vacancy since Jon Gruden got fired over controversial emails back in October. But interim coach Rich Bisaccia, also the special teams coordinator, may have saved everyone’s jobs with an impressive four-game winning streak to earn a playoff spot. We’ll see about GM Mike Mayock, whose draft record in the last three years has been spotty.

▪ Colts and Seahawks: Frank Reich is a terrific coach, and I don’t think Jim Irsay wants to fire him. But the Colts should be embarrassed that they missed the playoffs after losing their final two games of the season, including an inexcusable loss to the lowly Jaguars Sunday. Assuming Reich stays, some changes should be made below him to ensure that the Colts don’t get off to another 1-4 start next year.

And the Seahawks are in a state of purgatory right now over the futures of Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson. Both have said they want to stay in Seattle, but Wilson had a wandering eye last offseason. And if he is indeed traded, will Carroll, 70, want to find another quarterback and sit through a rebuild?

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.