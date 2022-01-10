Denver requests permission to speak to Jerod Mayo about head coach opening

The Denver Broncos have requested permission to speak to Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their head coach opening.

The Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Sunday morning after a 7-10 season. In three years in Denver, Fangio was 19-30 with no playoff appearances. The job was his first as an NFL head coach after more than 20 years as a defensive coordinator.

Mayo is expected to draw interest across the league, as the Broncos are just one of six teams (Miami, Minnesota, Las Vegas, Chicago, Jacksonville) looking for a new head coach so far. The Broncos are the first team to request an interview with Mayo, but could be a tough sell.