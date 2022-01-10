Denver requests permission to speak to Jerod Mayo about head coach opening

The Denver Broncos have requested permission to speak to Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their head coach opening.
The Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Sunday morning after a 7-10 season. In three years in Denver, Fangio was 19-30 with no playoff appearances. The job was his first as an NFL head coach after more than 20 years as a defensive coordinator.
Mayo is expected to draw interest across the league, as the Broncos are just one of six teams (Miami, Minnesota, Las Vegas, Chicago, Jacksonville) looking for a new head coach so far. The Broncos are the first team to request an interview with Mayo, but could be a tough sell.
Since Peyton Manning won Super Bowl 50 six years ago, Denver has had 10 different starting quarterbacks, and will definitely be on the hunt for one this offseason, in which they’ll have the ninth overall pick in the draft. The divisional competition is also extremely fierce, with the Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes), Chargers (Justin Herbert), and Raiders (Derek Carr).
Mayo, in his third season on Belichick’s staff, has previously stated he is interested in becoming a head coach. Last offseason, both he and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels interviewed with the Eagles, but the job went to Nick Sirianni.
